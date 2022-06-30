 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASKETBALL: Former Central Cabarrus star Smith approaching NBA-record 13th team

Former Central Cabarrus star Ish Smith was involved in a trade to the Denver Nuggets that could have him playing for his 13th NBA team, which would give him sole possession of the league record.

CONCORD – Ish Smith already shared an NBA record.

Next season, he just might have it all to himself.

On Wednesday, the Central Cabarrus High School graduate was part of a multi-player trade that sent him from the Washington Wizards to the Denver Nuggets.

If Smith winds up playing for the Nuggets next season, it would make an NBA-record 13 teams for which he has played. As is, Smith has suited up for 12 teams and shares the league record with former N.C. State star Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg and Joe Smith.

This past season, Smith played for two teams: his hometown Charlotte Hornets and the Wizards. It was Smith’s second stint with the Wizards.

In Charlotte, Smith was a valuable, veteran backup to rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 assists in just under 14 minutes per game. However, in February, Smith was traded back to Washington, alongside Vernon Carey Jr., in a deal that sent Montrezl Harrell to the Hornets.

Smith had a bigger role in his 28 games in Washington, putting up 8.6 points and 5.2 assists in 22 minutes of action per night. However, on Wednesday, Smith became part of the deal that sent fellow Wizard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris.

It marked Smith’s seventh NBA trade.

After graduating from Central Cabarrus in 2006, Smith went on to Wake Forest University and became one of the most productive point guards in the ACC during his tenure. Following his four-year career at the Winston-Salem School, however, he was not chosen in the 2010 NBA draft.

Undeterred, Smith fought his way into the world’s best basketball league, relying mostly on his speed, smart decision-making and defensive ability.

In his 12-year career, Smith has also played for the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers (twice), New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Smith has only played more than two seasons with one team in his career, when he was with the Pistons from 2016-19.

Despite playing for so many teams, Smith is considered a strong player in the NBA who generally brings a calming presence and tireless work ethic to teams.

For his career, the 6-foot Smith has averaged 7.6 points and 3.9 assists per game.

With the NBA being such a transient league, especially during its current free-agency phase, the possibility exists that Smith might not suit up for the Nuggets. There have been whispers around the NBA that Smith could be moved in another deal soon, however, multiple Denver media outlets have reported the team’s interest in keeping Smith as a reliable backup to standout point guard Jamal Murray, who missed all of last year with a torn ACL.

Smith turns 34 on Tuesday.

