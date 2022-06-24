PRO BASKETBALL: Former Cox Mill star Moore Jr. makes Cabarrus history by being chosen in NBA draft

CONCORD – You didn’t get to see Wendell Moore Jr. saunter onto the stage and show off his sweet, dark suit – or “drip,” as ESPN basketball analyst Kendrick Perkins repeatedly called players’ outfits – Thursday night.

You didn’t get to see Moore exchange hugs and make small talk with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as cameras rolled after his name had been called in New York’s Barclays Center.

But make no mistake: Moore did something just as meaningful Thursday night.

When he was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, Moore – the former Cox Mill boys basketball star – walked into Cabarrus history, as the 6-foot-5 wing became the first player from the county to be chosen in the NBA draft.

Moore, who spent three seasons at Duke University after graduating from Cox Mill in 2019, was taken with the 26th overall pick.

The draft rights to Moore, however, were subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves when they moved up in a deal that also included the Houston Rockets.

Although he wasn’t able to receive the attention on ESPN and ABC that other first-round draft picks received Thursday, Moore still will do well financially. According to reports, last year’s 26th overall pick, Nah'Shon Hyland, signed a four-year contract worth nearly $10.8 million.

With the Timberwolves, Moore is expected to join forces with some of the NBA’s rising young stars, such as Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony Towns, along with veteran defensive specialist Patrick Beverley and scoring guard D’Angelo Russell. The Timberwolves reached the first round of the Western Conference playoffs this past season, where they lost in an intense series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Because of his strong defensive abilities – at Duke, he was often tasked with guarding the most dangerous ball-handlers and scorers – Moore could be expected to contribute early on the end of the court for the Timberwolves.

Moore joins former Central Cabarrus star Ish Smith, a veteran guard with the Washington Wizards, as Cabarrus County products in the NBA. In April, former Northwest Cabarrus player Rayjon Tucker signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and will look to play a complete NBA season for the first time in his career.

Both Smith and Tucker went undrafted.