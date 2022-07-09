PRO BASKETBALL: Moore Jr. signs contract, then excels in game; Alexander injured, Tucker has impact

Friday was a pretty special day for Wendell Moore Jr.

First, the Cox Mill High School graduate became a millionaire.

Later in the evening, he scored in double figures to lead his newest team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, to an 85-78 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Moore was one of three former Cabarrus County standouts who played in NBA summer league games Friday night, as one-time Concord Spider Ty -Shon Alexander is with the Charlotte Hornets, and ex-Northwest Cabarrus Trojan Rayjon Tucker is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks’ squad competing out in the desert.

On Friday, the Timberwolves announced that Moore had signed his rookie contract with the team. According to multiple media outlets, Moore inked a four-year deal worth $11,839,563, with more than $4.7 million guaranteed.

The first-year salary for the 20-year-old Moore would come out to $2,306,520, increasing to $2,421,720 in 2022-23, $2,537,040 in 2024-25 and $4,574,283 in 2025-26. The last two seasons of Moore’s contract are club options, according to www.spotrac.com.

Moore graduated from Cox Mill in 2019 after helping the Chargers win back-to-back state championships. Moore is starting his rookie season following a three-year career at Duke, where he became one of the top overall players in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year.

He was the 26th player chosen in last month’s NBA draft.

Playing at the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Cox Pavilion Friday night, Moore celebrated his signing with a strong performance, posting 10 points and four assists in the victory. The 6-foot-5 Moore spent most of the game at point guard and committed just one turnover in nearly 26 minutes of action, the most on the team.

Moore scored his first professional basket with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter when he drove the lane after catching a pass at the 3-point line and soared in for an acrobatic left-handed layup.

Moore made four of his nine field-goal attempts, going 2-for-3 on 3-pointers.

Moore and the Timberwolves face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 9 p.m., with the game being aired on ESPNU. Wednesday at 4 p.m. they meet the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV). Unless they get a chance to play for the championship, the Timberwolves complete summer-league play Thursday at 9 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets (ESPNU).

Alexander also played well for the Hornets, although it came at a cost, as he suffered a right ankle sprain during Friday's 96-84 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Alexander came off the bench and had five points, a rebound and two steals in 13 minutes of action. He made two of his six field-goal attempts and went 1-for-3 from 3-point range.

It's not yet clear whether Alexander will be available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, which will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Wednesday at 5 p.m. the Hornets face the Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPNU). Thursday at 6 p.m., they play against the Chicago Bulls (ESPN 2).

Tucker saw more than 21 minutes of court time with the Bucks in their 94-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets. He showed poise while registering three points, two rebounds and an assist.

It had been a head-spinning few days for Tucker.

After signing a three-year contract with the Bucks in April, the team cut Tucker on Tuesday, hours after announcing that he would be a member of their summer-league squad. However, on Thursday, they signed him to a new contract, and he was on the floor Friday night in Las Vegas.

The 6-3 Tucker was 1-for-5 from the field but went 1-for-2 on his 3-pointers.

The Bucks next play on Monday at 8 p.m. against the Boston Celtics (NBA TV) and then Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Moore and the Timberwolves (NBA TV). On Thursday, the Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks (ESPNU).