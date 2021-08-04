PRO BASKETBALL: Viking legend Ish Smith reportedly set to join ‘hometown’ Hornets

CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.

Well-traveled – and well-respected – NBA veteran guard Ish Smith, the decorated Central Cabarrus High School graduate, has agreed to sign a free-agent deal with the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports.

And he’ll be taking a place in the NBA record books in the process.

By joining the Hornets, Smith would be playing for his 12th NBA team, making him only the fifth player ever to do so. The four other members of that fraternity are Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg and Joe Smith.

Ish Smith’s deal with the Hornets is reportedly for two years, with the second year being a team option. According to NBA by-laws, free-agent signings cannot be released by teams until Friday.

Smith will be coming to Charlotte from the Washington Wizards, where he spent the past two seasons as a point guard who stepped in and performed well in a three-guard rotation and was a reliable starter when needed. Last season, he averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game while knocking down 36.7% of his 3-pointers.