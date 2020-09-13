PRO FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown alum Brandon Parker to face hometown Panthers today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – Brandon Parker is coming home to his North Carolina roots.

Even if it’s only for a day, it will be a grand occasion.

Parker, a Kannapolis native and former A.L. Brown football player, is an offensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, who open the 2020 NFL season at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.

Game time is 1 p.m., and the contest is scheduled to be televised on CBS. Fans will not be allowed to attend the game because of COVID-19 concerns.

Today will mark Parker’s first time playing against his hometown team. Parker is listed as the backup left tackle behind starter Kolton Miller. He wears jersey No. 75.

Parker played both basketball and football at A.L. Brown, from which he graduated in 2013 before going on to a sterling career at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.

Parker, who is entering his third season in the NFL, was a third-round pick (65th) by the Raiders in 2018. The Raiders clearly wanted Parker badly, as the Jon Gruden-coached team traded up 10 spots to draft him. He played his first two seasons with the team in Oakland, California, before the Raiders moved to Nevada this year.