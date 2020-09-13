PRO FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown alum Brandon Parker to face hometown Panthers today

CONCORD – Brandon Parker is coming home to his North Carolina roots.
Even if it’s only for a day, it will be a grand occasion.
Parker, a Kannapolis native and former A.L. Brown football player, is an offensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, who open the 2020 NFL season at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.
Game time is 1 p.m., and the contest is scheduled to be televised on CBS. Fans will not be allowed to attend the game because of COVID-19 concerns.
Today will mark Parker’s first time playing against his hometown team. Parker is listed as the backup left tackle behind starter Kolton Miller. He wears jersey No. 75.
Parker played both basketball and football at A.L. Brown, from which he graduated in 2013 before going on to a sterling career at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.
Parker, who is entering his third season in the NFL, was a third-round pick (65th) by the Raiders in 2018. The Raiders clearly wanted Parker badly, as the Jon Gruden-coached team traded up 10 spots to draft him. He played his first two seasons with the team in Oakland, California, before the Raiders moved to Nevada this year.
The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Parker was a three-time FCS All-American at N.C. A&T and was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Lineman of the Year for three consecutive seasons.
After the Raiders drafted him, Parker signed a four-year contract worth $4.09 million, which included a signing bonus of $1.05 million.
He took over the starting role at right tackle as a rookie in Week 5 of the 2018 season. Last year, he started three games. Although some expressed concern about whether Parker would survive the cut for this year’s Raiders, he had some strong performances during training camp and maintained a spot on the depth chart.
That prompted Raiders general manager Mike Mayock to tell the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “We still think there’s a lot of growth there for Brandon Parker.”
