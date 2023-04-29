His dream came true.

Jalen Brooks, the former Hickory Ridge standout wide receiver, was drafted Saturday evening by one of the NFL’s most famous teams: the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys chose Brooks in the seventh round (244th overall), making him the second Hickory Ridge alum to be picked in the NFL Draft this year.

Fellow Ragin’ Bull Garrett Williams, who also graduated from Hickory Ridge in 2019, was selected in the third round (72nd overall) by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Brooks played his final years of college ball at the University of South Carolina.

Now he must focus on earning a roster spot in training camp, like most late-round picks.

Brooks was the only wide receiver drafted by the Cowboys this year. The athletic Brooks plays a position in which the Cowboys need depth, and he has the versatility to contribute on special teams, as he did at South Carolina.

Brooks has proven himself at every level.

While playing at Hickory Ridge, he was considered by many to be the second-best receiver on the team, as the Ragin’ Bulls’ star player was fellow pass-catcher Jarett Garner, who signed with Duke and later transferred to East Carolina.

That didn’t stop Brooks from shining, though, as he racked up 44 catches for 771 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season in Harrisburg.

Brooks initially signed with Wingate, and promptly tore up the Division II ranks. In his sophomore season at the Union County school, he finished with 35 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns, nabbing first-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors.

The following spring, Brooks spent the semester at Tarleton State University in Texas, but then he headed to his native South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks. He spent time playing special teams while also catching passes early in his career at South Carolina before sitting out the 2021 season for what he said were “personal reasons.”

However, in his final college season, Brooks had a career-best year in the SEC, totaling 33 catches for 504 yards and one trip to the end zone.

Before the draft, several NFL scouts raved about Brooks’ NFL size (6-2, 205) and big, soft hands. However, they also expressed concerns about his speed (4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash), which they feared could limit his ability to explode past defensive backs downfield.

As such, Brooks was projected to be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent invited to a team’s camp.

Now he heads to Texas looking to prove people wrong again.