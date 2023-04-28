On Friday night, Garrett Williams took the first monumental step toward becoming the fifth active Cabarrus County athlete to grace an NFL roster.

Williams, a 2019 Hickory Ridge High School graduate, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the NFL Draft.

He becomes the first Ragin' Bull to accomplish this feat.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Williams, who starred the past four years as a cornerback for Syracuse University, was the 72nd pick overall.

Interestingly, before Williams ever plays a down in the NFL, he already has an interception against one of its quarterbacks: Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In fact, he’s the only college player to ever to return a interception by former Clemson star for a touchdown.

It was Williams’s first college interception, back in 2020.

Williams looks to join four other Cabarrus County products in the NFL: A.L. Brown’s Brandon Parker (Las Vegas Raiders), Concord’s Nick Leverett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (New York Jets) and Northwest Cabarrus’s Bradley Pinion (Atlanta Falcons).

According to several NFL scouting services, Williams could’ve been a first-round pick Thursday, the first day of the draft, had he not missed the last five games of his final season at the Central New York school, and subsequently all pre-draft workouts for NFL teams, while rehabilitating a torn ACL.

Williams was a three-year starter and a 2022 captain for the Orange, and he was performing well before his knee injury this season. In those seven contests, Williams totaled 36 tackles and a sack while also intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble.

A two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Williams ended his career at Syracuse with 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 27 passes defended. He had four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Having started his career at Hickory Ridge as a quarterback, Williams switched to cornerback during his junior season with the Ragin’ Bulls and quickly rose up the recruiting ranks. That season, he also played a pivotal role in helping Hickory Ridge post an 11-2 record and reach the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Labeled a three-star recruit by most scouting services, Williams went on to choose Syracuse after also receiving scholarship offers from schools such as Maryland, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.