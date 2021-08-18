PRO FOOTBALL: Former 49ers standout LeMay gets attention for mind-blowing run – and a mind-blowing flag

Former Charlotte 49ers standout Benny LeMay got a whole bunch of national attention this week.
LeMay, who now is a running back in the training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, was a topic on multiple ESPN shows as well as other sports broadcast and was also written about in some of the country’s most popular publications.
It wasn’t necessarily for a good reason, but it wasn’t anything bad about the affable LeMay, either.
Many people were bemoaning the fact that LeMay was flagged for taunting after breaking off a big, physical run against his hometown Carolina Panthers in a preseason game.
Here’s what the Indianapolis Star’s Nat Newell had to say:
It was exactly what every Colts fan wanted to see.
Running back Benny LeMay picks up the first down then keeps going. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ... 6 Carolina Panther defensive players try to bring him down. LeMay picks up 14 yards before he's finally tackled.
LeMay – a former standout for the Charlotte 49ers – jumps up, lightly pumps his fists while looking at a Panthers player, turns and starts walking away, pumping his fists again.
Whistle blows, flag flies ... 15-yard penalty.
Taunting is a point of emphasis for NFL officials this season. This, however, wasn't taunting, which is defined as "intended to provoke someone in an insulting or contemptuous manner." LeMay was not trying to provoke the Panthers' player, simply generating some excitement over an impressive run.
All that's at stake for LeMay is carving out a career in the NFL.
NFL, of course, stands for No Fun League.
The 5-foot-8, 220-pound LeMay is making his presence known with the Colts as he tries to land a spot on their 53-man roster for the regular season. Although LeMay finished as the Charlotte 49ers’ second all-time leading rusher, behind only former A.L. Brown star Kalif Phillips, he faced some stiff completion as training camp began.
LeMay wrapped up his 49ers career in 2020, but he wasn’t chosen in the NFL Draft that year, although many teams were interested. But the Cleveland Browns quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent.
After spending time with the Browns in the preseason, LeMany was waived. Although he was signed to Cleveland’s practice the next day, he was released the next week.
The 23-year-old LeMay, who graduated from Matthews Butler High, spent the rest of the year working out in and around Charlotte, preparing to find a home for the 2021 NFL season. On Jan. 6, the Colts signed him, and he’s been in a fierce battle ever since.
Entering Colts training camp, Jonathan Taylor was listed as the starter on the running back depth chart, while LeMay was competing with Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins, Darius Anderson, Deon Jackson and N.C. State product Nyheim Hines.
LeMay’s performance in the preseason game against the Panthers – he added a touchdown and 26 yards on six carries – will certainly help his cause, even though he was in the national spotlight this week for the wrong reasons.