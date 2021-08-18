PRO FOOTBALL: Former 49ers standout LeMay gets attention for mind-blowing run – and a mind-blowing flag

Taunting is a point of emphasis for NFL officials this season. This, however, wasn't taunting, which is defined as "intended to provoke someone in an insulting or contemptuous manner." LeMay was not trying to provoke the Panthers' player, simply generating some excitement over an impressive run.

All that's at stake for LeMay is carving out a career in the NFL.

NFL, of course, stands for No Fun League.

The 5-foot-8, 220-pound LeMay is making his presence known with the Colts as he tries to land a spot on their 53-man roster for the regular season. Although LeMay finished as the Charlotte 49ers’ second all-time leading rusher, behind only former A.L. Brown star Kalif Phillips, he faced some stiff completion as training camp began.

LeMay wrapped up his 49ers career in 2020, but he wasn’t chosen in the NFL Draft that year, although many teams were interested. But the Cleveland Browns quickly signed him as an undrafted free agent.

After spending time with the Browns in the preseason, LeMany was waived. Although he was signed to Cleveland’s practice the next day, he was released the next week.