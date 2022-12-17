PRO FOOTBALL: Former Hickory Ridge star Williams enters NFL draft early

Cabarrus County may soon have another athlete roaming the National Football League.

Last week, former Hickory Ridge star Garrett Williams – most recently a standout defensive back at Syracuse University – announced that he is bypassing his final year of college eligibility and entering the NFL Draft.

Williams is looking to become the fifth Cabarrus County product currently on an NFL roster, joining A.L. Brown’s Brandon Parker (Las Vegas Raiders), Concord’s Hamsah Nasirildeen (New York Jets practice squad) and Nick Leverett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Northwest Cabarrus’s Bradley Pinion (Atlanta Falcons).

Williams was one of the best cornerbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference during his tenure in Syracuse, but this season he played in just seven games after tearing his ACL. It has been reported that his recovery has gone well, and he’s projected by many to be an early Day 2 selection in the draft.

Although it had long been suspected that Williams would declare early for the draft, the 2019 Hickory Ridge graduate revealed his decision via Twitter on Thursday.

He also had a heartfelt message to Syracuse and his teammates, known affectionately as the MOB.

“Syracuse University has allowed me to grow so much as a person and a huge part of that is the coaches, the fans and the great teammates/brothers that will forever hold a strong place in my heart,” Williams wrote. “The MOB to me is more than just a saying to me; it represents the relationship and care we have for each other on and off the field.”

Having started his career at Hickory Ridge as a quarterback, Williams switched to cornerback during his junior season with the Ragin’ Bulls and quickly rose up the recruiting ranks. That season, he also played a pivotal role in helping Hickory Ridge post an 11-2 record and reach the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Labeled a three-star recruit by most scouting services, Williams went on to choose Syracuse after also receiving scholarship offers from schools such as Maryland, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

After graduating from Hickory Ridge, Williams began college ball playing at a high level.

Williams was a three-year starter and a 2022 captain for the Orange, and he was performing well before his knee injury this season. In those seven contests, Williams totaled 36 tackles and a sack while also intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble.

A two-time All-ACC selection, Williams ended his career at Syracuse with 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 27 passes defended. He had four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29.