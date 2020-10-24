 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PRO FOOTBALL: Former Mount Pleasant standout Austin Parker gets Panthers tryout
View Comments
top story

PRO FOOTBALL: Former Mount Pleasant standout Austin Parker gets Panthers tryout

{{featured_button_text}}
10-25 PARKER

Austin Parker, a Mount Pleasant High School and Duke University graduate, earned a workout with the Carolina Panthers this week.

 COURTESY OF VIRGINIA TECH UNIVERSITY

CONCORD – Playing football at the NFL level is a part of Austin Parker’s family legacy.

10-25 AUSTIN PARKER MUG

Parker

This week, Parker took an important step toward one day adding to it.

According to numerous reports, Parker, who graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, was one of three free-agent kickers invited to work out for the Carolina Panthers as possible replacements for Joey Slye, who was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parker’s father, Daren, punted in the NFL for the Denver Broncos.

Austin Parker, who played college ball at Duke, reportedly also was joined by Casey Bednarski and Taylor Bertolet as part of the Panthers’ contingency plan if Slye was not able to play today when the team travels to New Orleans for an NFC South game against the Saints.

FB_10-3_NWC@MtPleasant_SamR_1016.jpg

Quarterback Austin Parker (10) of the Mount Pleasant Tigers points downfield in the closing seconds of the 2nd quarter and tries to connect with one of his receivers Friday night in Mt. Pleasant, NC. (Photo by Sam Roberts)

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, Slye recently was removed from the reserve/COVID list and is expected to play today. Parker, Bednarski and Bertolet were to undergo coronavirus testing, Person reported, and were still expected to work out for the Panthers on Saturday for a possible spot on the Panthers’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Parker graduated from Mount Pleasant in 2015 and played quarterback, punter and kicker for a Tigers squad that reached the Class 2A regional finals during his senior season.

At Duke, Parker mostly was a punter, averaging 42.7 yards per attempt. His only experience as a kicker came in 2017, when he connected on 17 of 21 field goals (81 percent) and 33 of 35 extra point attempts (94.3).

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Oct. 24

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts