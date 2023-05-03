CONCORD – Last week was an unprecedented time for former Cabarrus County football players.

For the first time, Hickory Ridge had a player chosen in the NFL Draft – two of them, actually.

Garrett Williams, a cornerback who played his college ball at Syracuse, was picked by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round, while fellow 2019 Hickory Ridge graduate Jalen Brooks went to the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round.

But local high school graduates pursuing NFL dreams didn’t end there.

Shortly after the draft concluded, four former Cabarrus County players were signed to undrafted free agent deals to attend camp with NFL teams.

Three of those players invited to camp are Concord High School graduates – Isaac Cochran (Denver Broncos), Christian Ealey (New York Giants) and Jourdan Heilig (New England Patriots).

The other is Cox Mill product Justin Long, who agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens.

Isaac Cochran

Cochran is a 6-foot-5, 324-pound offensive lineman who played collegiately at Air Force. He’ll be staying out in Colorado when he goes to camp to battle for a spot with the Denver Broncos.

Cochran was a decorated player for the Cadets, earning All-American honors from Walter Camp and the Sporting News.

Cochran was named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

The Burlsworth Trophy has been awarded for the past 13 years, but until Cochran, no player from Air Force had been nominated.

Cochran graduated from Concord as valedictorian after shining in both wrestling and football. Although he achieved all-state status in football for the Spiders and was a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas participant, few schools offered Cochran a scholarship to compete in college. Instead, he contacted Air Force coaches, who sent him an application, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Christian Ealey

Ealey, known by the moniker “Big Smooth,” also is an offensive lineman.

At Division II Kentucky Wesleyan, the 6-5, 320-pounder was consistently an all-conference performer at offensive tackle, and his interest from NFL teams began to take off.

Ealey started out at Concord as an athlete focused on basketball, and he did not play football until his senior year. Now he has a chance to make a living on the gridiron.

Justin Ford

The Cox Mill alum hopes to earn a spot with the Ravens after a stellar career at the University of Montana, where he was a two-time FCS All-American.

In 2021, he led the nation with nine interception and returned three for touchdowns.

As one of the biggest cornerbacks eligible for the draft, the 6-2, 200-pound Ford put on a show for NFL teams at Montana’s Pro Day earlier this month when he bench-pressed 225 pounds a total of 20 times, more than any of the cornerbacks at this year’s NFL Combine.

This past season, he finished with 34 tackles, with five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Playing free safety and cornerback for Cox Mill, Ford was an integral part of a team that came within a game of winning its first conference championship, as the Chargers lost to Northwest Cabarrus in overtime on the final night of the regular season in 2018.

A three-star prospect, after graduating the following June, Ford wound up playing his first two seasons of college football for Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach, California. By the time he was done there, he had received more than 20 Division I scholarship offers from schools in the ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12. Eventually, he enrolled at the University of Louisville.

But he would never play for the Cardinals, redshirting his only season there because of an injury.

That’s when Ford transferred to Montana and began to light up the Big Sky Conference.

Jourdan Heilig

Heilig, whose nickname in “Ace,” signed with Appalachian State as a linebacker, but he really made a name for himself as a special teams star for the Mountaineers, recording 873 special teams snaps during his college career.

Some reports believe that gives Heilig a strong chance of making the Patriots’ roster because it is a position of need for the NFL team.

At Appalachian State, Heilig played in 51 games during his career and, in addition to special teams, was also a reserve linebacker. He finished his time in the mountains with 34 career tackles, with 21 of them coming on special teams.

At Concord, he was a two-time All-South Piedmont Conference selection, ending his senior season with 176 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and two pass breakups as a senior. For his career, he had 398 career tackles, including 151 as a junior and 63 as a sophomore.

He is the cousin of former Spider greats Dee Bost and Lance Lewis.