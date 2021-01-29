PRO FOOTBALL: Nasirildeen looking good heading into Senior Bowl

CONCORD – Hamsah Nasirildeen has already proven he’s one of America’s best college football players, which is why the Concord High School graduate was selected to play in this weekend’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Nasirildeen, the Florida State standout many pro football experts expect to be one of the first safeties selected in April’s NFL Draft, will play in Saturday’s game all-star game.

The Senior Bowl, to be played at Mobile, Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Since the start of the year, Nasirildeen has been in Pensacola, Florida, training for the draft. It seems to be paying off greatly, as the former Spider has made an impact with NFL coaches and scouts attending Senior Bowl practices this week.

The Florida Sun-Sentinel listed the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Nasirildeen as one of 15 players who helped their draft stock with the workouts.

Here’s what the newspaper’s Safid Deen wrote about Nasirildeen: “A freakish athlete who could thrive in the box and against tight ends at the NFL level. He’s a head hunter and plays with aggression when he comes downhill to make tackles. His length and speed allows him to stay tight in coverage and allows him to make plays on the ball as well.”