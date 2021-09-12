 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PRO FOOTBALL: Nasirildeen set for pro debut in his own backyard
0 Comments
featured top story

PRO FOOTBALL: Nasirildeen set for pro debut in his own backyard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
09-12 NASIRILDEEN MUG

Nasirildeen

CONCORD – The biggest story line among national pundits about today’s New York Jets-Carolina Panthers game is once-highly touted quarterback Sam Darnold facing his old team.

But not in Cabarrus County.

There’s an air of excitement in the area because former Concord High School star Hamsah Nasirildeen will see his first NFL action, and it all takes place in his backyard: in Uptown Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Nasirildeen, who graduated from Concord in 2017, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Jets this past summer, and he has created a vital place for himself on the roster.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Once a hard-hitting safety for the Spiders and later the Florida State University Seminoles, for whom he was once a second-team All-ACC selection, Nasirildeen is now a weak-side linebacker with the Jets.

As a rookie, he has a major task, as part of his responsibilities today will be making sure Carolina star running back Christian McCaffrey doesn’t break loose into the open field.

Nasirildeen has adapted well to his new position and should see plenty of action in today’s game, as he’s been listed in the preseason among the first-team performers. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder will be wearing jersey No. 45.

“Hamsah’s been really good,” Jets coach Robert Saleh told New York reporters recently. “Hamsah looks fantastic. He has a lot of energy to him. It’s a matter of continuing to learn the game and learn the process and all the little nuances that separate great players.”

Today’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on WBTV.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts