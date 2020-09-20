PRO FOOTBALL: Northwest Cabarrus grad Pinion improves career record vs. Panthers

During his time in the league, Pinion has played well against the Panthers, although it hadn’t always worked out so well for his teams.

Heading into Sunday’s game, he had lost three of his four meetings with Carolina. However, Pinion was averaging about 45 yards per punt in those games, which ranked above his career average of 43.7.

On Sunday, Pinion punted four times for a 42-yard average with a long of 49.

Last season, in his first victory over the Panthers, Pinion had one of the best performances of his career, punting six times for an average of 49.2 yards with a long of 63. The 63-yarder was the third-longest punt of his career (65 yards).

In the Bucs’ loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, Pinion averaged 47.2 yards on five tries. For the 2020 season, he is booting it for a 44.8-yards-per-game average.

Before this season, Pinion was selected as one of the Buccaneers’ team captains, along with Brady, standout receiver Mike Evans, and linebackers LaVonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter. Team captains are selected by the players.

Concord High School graduate Nick Leverett is a rookie practice squad player for the Buccaneers.

