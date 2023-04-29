Another Niner has been summoned by the NFL.

Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Grant DuBose was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

DuBose – who is from Montgomery, Alabama – becomes the fifth 49ers player chosen in the draft over the last seven years. He is the 49ers' first offensive skill player to be drafted.

He was chosen 256th overall.

DuBose, who shared a team-lead with a record nine touchdown catches in 2022, spent two years in the 49ers program. He ranks third in career receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards. He caught 15 touchdown passes in his two seasons and became the fourth 49er to surpass 1,500 career receiving yards with 1,684.

DuBose put up 892 receiving yards in 2021 and 792 in 2022. Both numbers rank among the 49ers top six single-season performances. He led the 49ers in TD catches in both of his seasons.

DuBose earned second-team All-Conference USA honors this pas season after garnering honorable-mention accolades in 2021.

In his first year with the 49ers, DuBose caught a 56-yard breakaway touchdown on his very first target in Charlotte's memorable 31-28 win over Duke -- the 49ers first over an opponent from a Power 5 conference.

He had a career-high 118 yards in that game and scored two touchdowns. He had three games with two trips to the end zone in 2022. His nine touchdown catches this past year tied the 49ers’ single-season record, and his team-high six in 2021 rank fifth all-time.

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, a member of the 49ers’ first recruiting class, was selected with the first pick of the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. In 2019, offensive lineman Nate Davis was a third-round selection by the Tennessee Titans. Following the 49ers’ appearance in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl, defensive end/linebacker Alex Highsmith was taken in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and offensive lineman Cam Clark was selected in the fourth round by the New York Jets.

Ogunjobi, Davis and Highsmith have all been starters for the majority of their careers. Ogunjobi, drafted by Cleveland, also played for Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. He was re-signed by the Steelers, this offseason. Davis started each of his four years with the Titans and was signed as a free agent by the Chicago Bears this offseason. Highsmith earned All-AFC honors this past year for the Steelers. Clark announced his retirement due to medical issues.