PRO FOOTBALL: Pinion to join other Northwest Cabarrus alums on a grand stage with Super Bowl appearance

CONCORD – It’s been one heckuva year for professional athletes from Cabarrus County, especially those hailing from Northwest Cabarrus High School.
This past October, 2012 Northwest graduate Corey Seager not only started every game of the World Series, he walked away with the Most Valuable Player Award. (He did the same thing in the National League Championship Series, too.)
Three months later, another former Trojan from the Class of 2012 will take his place on one of sports’ biggest stages, as Bradley Pinion will start and play a vital role in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.
Pinion, 26, is in his sixth season as a punter in the National Football League, and on Sunday, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship game to earn their spot in the 55th Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, which will also be played on the Buccaneers’ home field, Raymond James Stadium.
In addition to Pinion being with Tampa Bay, Concord High School graduate Nick Leverett is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.
Leverett, a 2015 Concord graduate who signed as a rookie free agent offensive lineman last summer, spent all 17 weeks of the regular season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before being released on Jan. 6 to make room for a defensive need on the active roster. Just last Tuesday, before the NFC Championship Game, the Bucs made a move to re-sign Leverett to the practice squad.
Pinion, whom the San Francisco 49ers chose in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, has been a mainstay with Tampa Bay since he signed with the Bucs as a free agent two years ago.
In Sunday’s win over the Packers at historic Lambeau Field, Pinion punted two times, averaging 40 yards per attempt, with both landing inside the Green Bay 20-yard line. He also was the holder on a key Ryan Succop 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and five extra points. In addition, Pinion, a team captain, also handles kickoff duties for Tampa Bay.
Now, like Seager and fellow Northwest graduate Bubba Wallace, who signed with two of NASCAR’s newest and coolest team owners – Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin – Pinion gets to have his moment in the brightest sun.