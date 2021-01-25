PRO FOOTBALL: Pinion to join other Northwest Cabarrus alums on a grand stage with Super Bowl appearance

CONCORD – It’s been one heckuva year for professional athletes from Cabarrus County, especially those hailing from Northwest Cabarrus High School.

This past October, 2012 Northwest graduate Corey Seager not only started every game of the World Series, he walked away with the Most Valuable Player Award. (He did the same thing in the National League Championship Series, too.)

Three months later, another former Trojan from the Class of 2012 will take his place on one of sports’ biggest stages, as Bradley Pinion will start and play a vital role in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Pinion, 26, is in his sixth season as a punter in the National Football League, and on Sunday, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship game to earn their spot in the 55th Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, which will also be played on the Buccaneers’ home field, Raymond James Stadium.

In addition to Pinion being with Tampa Bay, Concord High School graduate Nick Leverett is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.