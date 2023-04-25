CONCORD – They were stars on Cabarrus County fields, thrilling crowds on Friday nights with their athleticism and immense skills.

On Thursday, Friday or Saturday night, they simply hope to hear their names called as they begin their new football journeys.

Hickory Ridge High School graduates Garrett Williams and Jalen Brooks join Cox Mill alum Justin Ford as local prospects eligible for this week’s NFL Draft.

Here’s a breakdown of all three players:

Garrett Williams

Williams, who graduated from Hickory Ridge in 2019, is the most highly regarded draft prospect of the trio after completing a star-studded career as a cornerback at Syracuse University.

According to several NFL scouting services, Williams could’ve been a first-round draft pick Thursday had he not missed the last five games of his final season at the Central New York school and subsequently all pre-draft workouts for NFL teams, while rehabilitating a torn ACL.

Still, he should be the first Cabarrus County product taken off the board.

Williams was a three-year starter and a 2022 captain for the Orange, and he was performing well before his knee injury this season. In those seven contests, Williams totaled 36 tackles and a sack while also intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble.

A two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Williams ended his career at Syracuse with 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 27 passes defended. He had four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Having started his career at Hickory Ridge as a quarterback, Williams switched to cornerback during his junior season with the Ragin’ Bulls and quickly rose up the recruiting ranks. That season, he also played a pivotal role in helping Hickory Ridge post an 11-2 record and reach the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Labeled a three-star recruit by most scouting services, Williams went on to choose Syracuse after also receiving scholarship offers from schools such as Maryland, West Virginia, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

Justin Ford

Ford is also an outstanding cornerback, however, he’s projected to be a weekend pick in this year’s draft or wind up getting invited to camp as an undrafted free agent.

Several teams have expressed interest in having Ford on their roster, and that’s because he’s shown he can make plays from one of the game’s most demanding positions. Ryan Fowler, an analyst with The Draft Network, According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, he met with teams such as the Steelers, Eagles, Bills, and Bears while competing in the Hula Bowl.

While earning status as a two-time All-American for FCS University of Montana, Ford was of the lockdown variety. In 2021, for example, he led the nation with nine interception and returned three for touchdowns.

As one of the biggest cornerbacks eligible for the draft, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ford put on a show for NFL teams at Montana’s Pro Day earlier this month when he bench-pressed 225 pounds a total of 20 times, more than any of the cornerbacks at this year’s NFL Combine.

This past season, he finished with 34 tackles, with five pass breakups and two interceptions. Teams, however, rarely threw his way, and he allowed only 12 completions for 163 yards all year.

Ford took the circuitous route to Montana.

Playing free safety and cornerback for Cox Mill, Ford was an integral part of a team that came within a game of winning its first conference championship, as the Chargers lost to Northwest Cabarrus in overtime on the final night of the regular season in 2018.

A three-star prospect, after graduating the following June, Ford wound up playing his first two seasons of college football for Golden West Community College in Huntington Beach, California. By the time he was done there, he had received more than 20 Division I scholarship offers from schools in the ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12. Eventually, he enrolled at the University of Louisville.

But he would never play for the Cardinals, redshirting his only season there because of an injury.

That’s when Ford transferred to Montana and began to light up the Big Sky Conference. In his first full season at the school, he was named a unanimous first-team All-American and won Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, thanks to his nine interceptions.

Jalen Brooks

Brooks is the epitome of hard work and perseverance, and it’s evident in his Twitter handle: @i_stay_sore1.

While playing at Hickory Ridge, Brooks was considered by many to be the second-best receiver on the team, as the Ragin’ Bulls’ star player was fellow pass-catcher Jarett Garner, who signed with Duke.

That didn’t stop Brooks from shining, though, as he racked up 44 catches for 771 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season in 2018.

Brooks signed with Wingate, and promptly tore up the Division II ranks. In his sophomore season at the Union County schools, he finished with 35 catches for 787 yards six touchdowns, nabbing first-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors.

The following spring, Brooks spent the semester at Tarleton State University in Texas, but then he headed to his native South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks. He spent time playing special teams while also catching passes early in his career at South Carolina before sitting out the 2021 season for what he said were “personal reasons.”

However, last season, Brooks had a career-best year in the SEC, totaling 33 catches for 504 yards and one trip to the end zone.

Several NFL scouts rave about Brooks’ NFL size (6-2, 205) and big, soft hands. However, they also express concerns about his speed (4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash), which they fear could limit his ability to explode past defensive backs downfield.

As such, Brooks is projected to be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent invited to a team’s camp.