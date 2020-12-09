Quiet Storm: Once a shy newcomer, Richardson has helped make Cannon girls basketball a contender

Not too bad for someone who was afraid to speak up when she first got to the sprawling Poplar Tent Road campus nearly three years ago.

Now, Drakeford said, there is no doubt Richardson is a Cougar through and through.

She joins former Cougars great Krista Gross (Class of 2009), who went on to play at North Carolina, as the two most prominent faces on Cannon’s girls basketball Mount Rushmore. Richardson will be fondly remembered as the humble star who helped get the program back to respectability.

Drakeford is thankful.

“I give Reigan credit,” Drakeford said. “That was a big jump for her to leave Hickory Ridge to come to a team that was 4-15. And she just owned it. I think it took her a minute to realize that she has to be a dawg and be aggressive. But once it clicked, you see the finished product. And not even the finished product but the final product here at Cannon.

“I know she’s going to have a great career when she leaves here. She’ll go to Georgia and do some big things. Hopefully, we get to see her name in the WNBA or overseas.”

Wherever Richardson winds up, she might not say much when she first gets there. As she’s always done, she’ll let her game do most of the talking.

