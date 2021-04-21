Ragin’ Bulls Replay: After lost season, Hickory Ridge softball is picking up right where it left off

That is certainly the case for Lautz and Barnes, but Davies hopes whatever success his team might put together this season can serve as some form of solace to them for what was lost.

“If we can give (Lautz and Barnes) just a small part of something they feel they accomplished that is theirs and they can own, that is the least we can do,” Davies said.

Davies hopes those graduated seniors can feel that they helped pave the way for the team’s success in this 2021 season.

To find that success, Davies has turned, in large part, to his current senior class.

This class consists of six players, including captains Jadyn Jonasse and Kylie LaRousa, as well as Rachel Herzig, Nicole Otto, Kasey Spease and Erin Murphy.

According to Davies, these six seniors played a pivotal role in getting the team prepared to bounce back for the 2021 season.

So far, the Bulls are 7-2 overall with a 6-0 record in the Southwestern 4A Conference, which has them in first place.

“The (team) really stepped up,” Davies said. “They took ownership once we knew we would have a season. We knew we just had to take it day by day.”