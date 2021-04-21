Ragin’ Bulls Replay: After lost season, Hickory Ridge softball is picking up right where it left off

HARRISBURG – The dream was just on the horizon.
That is what the Hickory Ridge softball team thought as it started the 2020 season undefeated.
But as the coronavirus pandemic has extracted a heavy toll on people all over the world, the Ragin’ Bulls were no exception.
When spring sports all over North Carolina were canceled last year, Hickory Ridge lost the opportunity to make a run at its sixth straight conference regular-season and/or tournament title – and perhaps even a run at a state championship.
“I think last year taught us a lot about enjoying every moment for what it is because you never know when it is going to be taken away from you,” Ragin’ Bulls coach Justin Davies said. “We always talked about times where you get hurt or can’t play for some reason, but even beyond playing softball, the whole world was turned upside down for all of us.”
And as the entire world adjusted to the “new normal,” high school sports seasons were lost forever.
For most of the Ragin’ Bulls, this did not mean the end of their softball careers. However, the team did lose two seniors, including team captain Payton Lautz and Emily Barnes.
“My heart goes out to all the seniors in every sport across the country,” Davies said. “What has been taken from them, they will never get back.”
That is certainly the case for Lautz and Barnes, but Davies hopes whatever success his team might put together this season can serve as some form of solace to them for what was lost.
“If we can give (Lautz and Barnes) just a small part of something they feel they accomplished that is theirs and they can own, that is the least we can do,” Davies said.
Davies hopes those graduated seniors can feel that they helped pave the way for the team’s success in this 2021 season.
To find that success, Davies has turned, in large part, to his current senior class.
This class consists of six players, including captains Jadyn Jonasse and Kylie LaRousa, as well as Rachel Herzig, Nicole Otto, Kasey Spease and Erin Murphy.
According to Davies, these six seniors played a pivotal role in getting the team prepared to bounce back for the 2021 season.
So far, the Bulls are 7-2 overall with a 6-0 record in the Southwestern 4A Conference, which has them in first place.
“The (team) really stepped up,” Davies said. “They took ownership once we knew we would have a season. We knew we just had to take it day by day.”
The team has come through so far, getting a head start on that sixth consecutive conference title. The Bulls won their first four outings before losing back-to-back contests to non-conference opponents East Forsyth and Mocksville Davie. They have since won their last three games and sit one game ahead of Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the league standings.
But LaRousa, who is signed to play softball at Appalachian State next season, does not see a conference championship as her team’s ceiling.
“We have one of the strongest teams the program has seen from top to bottom,” LaRousa said. “I think this is the year that we can win a state championship, and we’re shooting for it.”
It is that confidence that creates a winning mentality shared among the whole team, with its origins coming from the six seniors.
“This group of seniors is really special,” Davies said. “They’re like a family. Those girls really have each other’s backs. They’re like sisters.”
Davies says there can be the occasional bickering between the seniors, but he believes that authenticity is part of what makes them special.
“Not every class is like them,” Davies said. “I’ve been around a lot of teams, and you don’t get a special group of girls like this very often.”
The seniors are playing particularly well. Jonassee leads the team with a .545 batting average. Spease is next at .531, and sophomore Gracie Bechtol is hitting .526. LaRousa comes in at .464, with Herzig and Otto both batting .462.
Spease also has team highs of 16 RBIs and two home runs. Junior Gracie Parker is second with 13 RBIs, with Jonasse (12) and LaRousa (11) also in double figures.
The seniors not only find their own success on the field, but they seek to set up their younger teammates for success as well.
This was most evident last week when the Ragin’ Bulls’ two sophomore pitchers, Anna Dew and Bechtol, combined to throw a no-hitter.
One reason Davies feels so confident in doing so is due to LaRousa’s leadership, particularly in how she, as the catcher, calls all of the pitches.
“(LaRousa’s) leadership qualities are superb,” Davies said of his catcher. “She definitely takes command of the pitching staff.”
With LaRousa and the other seniors leading the way, the Ragin’ Bulls are looking to avenge both their quarterfinal loss in the 2019 state tournament as well as their lost opportunities in 2020.