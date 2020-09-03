Reward of $25,000 offered for info in 2019 killing of Cabarrus County deputy's son

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE — A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information in the 2019 killing of the 19-year-old son of a Cabarrus County deputy.

At around 9:55 p.m. on November 25, 2019, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an armed person shot Nathaniel Isenhour, 19, in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter off of University City Blvd.

Friends took Isenhour to Atrium Health-Main where he was pronounced dead in the morning.

Isenhour was the son of Cabarrus County deputy Sonny Isenhour.

A $5,000 reward was initially put up for information in the case, but CMPD announced Crime Stoppers received $20,000 in private donations which is now being offered as a new reward bringing the total to $25,000.

“Nathaniel was a resident of Cabarrus County and was loved by many,” a CMPD officer said. “His family needs closure, his family needs answers and his family wants justice. There is a killer walking the streets right now that deserves to be held accountable.”