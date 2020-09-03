Reward of $25,000 offered for info in 2019 killing of Cabarrus County deputy's son

CHARLOTTE — A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information in the 2019 killing of the 19-year-old son of a Cabarrus County deputy.
At around 9:55 p.m. on November 25, 2019, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an armed person shot Nathaniel Isenhour, 19, in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter off of University City Blvd.
Friends took Isenhour to Atrium Health-Main where he was pronounced dead in the morning.
Isenhour was the son of Cabarrus County deputy Sonny Isenhour.
A $5,000 reward was initially put up for information in the case, but CMPD announced Crime Stoppers received $20,000 in private donations which is now being offered as a new reward bringing the total to $25,000.
“Nathaniel was a resident of Cabarrus County and was loved by many,” a CMPD officer said. “His family needs closure, his family needs answers and his family wants justice. There is a killer walking the streets right now that deserves to be held accountable.”
Police previously released images of the suspected shooter’s vehicle asking if anyone had seen it. The video was reportedly taken from a gas station near the Harris Teeter Parking lot and police believe Isenhour may have been in the vehicle at the time, according to WBTV.
“Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have identified surveillance video footage that they believe captures a vehicle the suspect(s) used,” CMPD said.
“My son Nate was murdered in Charlotte,” Isenhour’s dad, Cabarrus County Deputy Sonny Isenhour said. “He was only 19 years old.”
He continued: “You need to get right with yourself because you will face justice in this world or the next,” Isenhour said addressing the shooter directly. “It will come to you.
“Get right with God.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
