RMK Summit presents chance for districts to work together toward promoting equity at every level of education

To say the lead-up to the event went as planned would be a bit of an overstatement. The initial idea was to hold the conference in person at the Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, but due to restrictions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, it had to go fully virtual.

“It has changed shape, it has changed form many times in response to current events and everything that’s going on in our current history,” Dr. Allen said at Monday’s Virtual Panel Discussion which kicked off the week. “But we are so pleased and so excited to be able to offer this opportunity for all of our attendees and registrants.”

Mooresville Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney, Rowan-Salisbury School System Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody, KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell and Interim Dean of the Cato College of Education at UNCC Dr. Teresa Petty opened the conference Monday with a virtual panel discussion about what they all hope to see.

“I know this is going to sound strange off the top, but I hope people get uncomfortable,” Buckwell said. “I hope people start asking themselves questions. I hope they start looking at things that were norms and they start saying, ‘Why is that the case?’