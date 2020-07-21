RMK Summit presents chance schools to promote equity at every level of education

“I hope that out of this we come up with a hashtag that we can use on Twitter, that we can communicate with each other, that we can stay connected because it’s going to take a lot of support of each other to get through things that challenge us because when we look at this extremely important effort, if we do not have support from each other it is going to be easy to sit back on the sidelines and say I can’t do anything about it.”

KCS has been trying to do things about racial equity for the last several years as they have recently focused heavily on text equity, but at the same time, almost all employees of the district have gone through racial equity training given by Racial Equity Cabarrus.

Kannapolis formed a strong bond with UNC Charlotte’s Dr. Glass as a result of this training and she has helped greatly in address text equity. Many in the area have been exposed to this type of work through UNCC. There has been a movement going on in Charlotte and the surrounding areas in recent years and that has been hard to miss for educators who are trying to take what they are learning and applying it to their campuses.