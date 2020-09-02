 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockin' the Burg concert series cancelled
View Comments

Rockin' the Burg concert series cancelled

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Town of Harrisburg
Courtesy Photo

HARRISBURG  Due to COVID-19, the Town of Harrisburg cancelled all Rockin' the Burg concert dates scheduled in 2020 moths ago.

In the Arts & Theater section of The Independent Tribune's Wednesday publications, information on the Rockin' the Burg Concert Series has been printed. But this concert series was cancelled by the Town of Harrisburg earlier in the year due to COVID-19 and Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order on limited crowd gatherings outdoors. 

The concert series had been scheduled for the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October at the Harrisburg Park. Those event dates were cancelled weeks prior to its start.

 

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 3rd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts