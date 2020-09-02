Rockin' the Burg concert series cancelled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Due to COVID-19, the Town of Harrisburg cancelled all Rockin' the Burg concert dates scheduled in 2020 moths ago.

In the Arts & Theater section of The Independent Tribune's Wednesday publications, information on the Rockin' the Burg Concert Series has been printed. But this concert series was cancelled by the Town of Harrisburg earlier in the year due to COVID-19 and Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order on limited crowd gatherings outdoors.

The concert series had been scheduled for the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October at the Harrisburg Park. Those event dates were cancelled weeks prior to its start.