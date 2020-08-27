Ronnie Long has been released after 44 years in prison

Ronnie Long has been released from Albemarle Correctional Institute after the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina vacated Long’s conviction today.
In 1976, an all-white jury found Long guilty of rape. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison. Long has maintained his innocence for the 44 years he’s been behind bars.
Now that Long is released, there will still be a long period of acclimation after 44 years of prison, Long's wife Ashleigh Long stated. But she believes he will make it through. She has already been in contact with a friend to provide Long with counseling resources.
“Ronnie is a survivor,” she said. “He has been able to adapt to his environment for 44 years and survived. He has a huge team of support with family and friends. And we are going to make sure he is taken care of.”
Wednesday morning, state officials filed for the jurisdiction of Long’s case to be immediately transferred from the Fourth Circuit Court back to the District Court. Jamie Lau, Long’s lead attorney and a supervising attorney for the Duke Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic, posted on Twitter announcing the state’s filing.
“The state wants the mandate to be issued immediately so the District Court has the authority to preside over the case again,” Lau said. “(The state) indicated in its filing today that it is going to ask the District Court to immediately enter the writ and that is the process that will vacate Ronnie’s conviction.”
On Monday, Aug. 24, the Fourth Circuit Court handed down a decision that stated Long’s rights were violated during the original trial. The Circuit Court decision was made 9-6. In the 125-page decision, it was stated that Long’s rights were violated due to evidence being withheld from the defense during the original trial that would have benefited Long’s case.
That withheld evidence included missing evidence such as the rape kit, fingerprints and other N.C. State Bureau of Investigation lab results that did not implicate Long. In addition, the decision cited false testimony from Concord Police Department detectives.
“Viewing the withheld evidence cumulatively as we must, there is no ‘possibility for fair-minded disagreement’ that the cumulative effect of the suppressed evidence — favorable to the defendant and suppressed by the state in order to make its own case appear stronger — would have impacted petitioner’s trial,” the Fourth Circuit Court’s decision reads.
A majority concurring opinion was written by Judge James A. Wynn Jr. and joined by Judge Stephanie Thacker and Judge Pamela Harris. In the opinion, Wynn stated that a jury would not have found Long guilty if provided with the withheld evidence.
“Without a doubt, no reasonable jury could find Mr. Long guilty based on the undeniable facts before us today: Suppressed physical evidence failing to link Mr. Long to the crime scene, the perjured testimony of investigating officers, missing key biological evidence, and an eyewitness identification obtained through means now illegal in North Carolina. So, while I am in full accord with the majority that Mr. Long would be entitled to additional discovery if it were necessary, I believe there to be no need for it. Rather, justice demands that we immediately grant Mr. Long the relief he has pursued for 44 years.”
Lau had asked for Gov. Roy Cooper to commute Long’s sentence due to the spread of COVID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institute, citing concerns over Long’s health. But the governor did not respond to the request, Lau stated.
This story will continue to be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!