Rowan Cabarrus Community College manufacturing institute partner to offer training for sustainable careers

SALISBURY – When Adam Foley was laid off after almost a decade of working in retail, he began looking for a more stable career and found the answer in the Certified Production Technician (CPT) program offered at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in partnership with the North Carolina Manufacturing Institute (NCMI).

“It had just gotten to the point where I needed something different,” Foley, who is now employed with the manufacturing team at Boral, a Salisbury company that makes composite siding for construction, said.

Graduates with little to no manufacturing experience can become career-ready manufacturing professionals through the eight-week training program, which comes at no cost to the student thanks to scholarships provided by local employers. Students can earn the industry-recognized Certified Production Technician designation from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, along with Career Readiness Certifications. The CPT curriculum covers safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing and production processes, and maintenance awareness.

Foley not only learned new skills and discovered new interests during the Certified Production Technician program, but was inspired to take his education further and is now pursuing an associate degree in mechatronics at Rowan-Cabarrus, with tuition reimbursement assistance from Boral.