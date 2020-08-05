Run Kannapolis Series Fall Events Canceled

The Run Kannapolis Fall/Winter series is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Four runs were scheduled for later this year. They were the Hole In Run, Strides for Stroke 5K/10K, the Duke Dash and the Frostbite. Participants who have paid in advance will receive refunds.
Each year, thousands of people participate in the Run Kannapolis Series, hosted by the city of Kannapolis, Atrium Health Cabarrus and various nonprofits in Cabarrus County.
Runners who would like to still enter an event are welcome to enter the Rotary 5K Virtual Race. Run a 5K virtually anywhere, earn a medal and all proceeds will benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club. To register, visit runkannapolis.com.
The Run Kannapolis Series is expected to return in 2021 if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
If you have any questions, contact Laura Evans, Kannapolis Parks and Recreation, at levans@kannapolisnc.gov/704-920-4346.
