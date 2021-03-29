SATURDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Locked-in West Cabarrus locks down the Trojans

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus Wolverines are a very young football team, as one might expect, considering this is their first season ever. Consequently, one might think that the Wolverines; inexperience could pose an issue against a more experienced opponent.

On Saturday, though, their youth helped catapult them to a 7-0 victory over Northwest Cabarrus. In particular, their young players in the secondary helped the Wolverines come out on top.

“We’ve got a lot of freshman playing, and the thing about it is they don’t have bad habits,” said West Cabarrus coach Brandon Gentry. “They just know what we’re teaching them now, and they’re not thinking too much; they’re just playing, and that’s the good thing about it.”

Gentry knew well what kind of offensive ability Northwest might have coming into the game, as he was the head coach of the Trojans for four years prior to coaching the Wolverines. His Northwest teams had prolific passing attacks, and this year it’s shown the ability to move the ball through the air behind freshman quarterback Alex Walker and a talented group of receivers.

West Cabarrus, however, was unfazed. The Wolverines’ secondary entered this matchup with confidence.