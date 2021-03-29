SATURDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Locked-in West Cabarrus locks down the Trojans

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus Wolverines are a very young football team, as one might expect, considering this is their first season ever. Consequently, one might think that the Wolverines; inexperience could pose an issue against a more experienced opponent.
On Saturday, though, their youth helped catapult them to a 7-0 victory over Northwest Cabarrus. In particular, their young players in the secondary helped the Wolverines come out on top.
“We’ve got a lot of freshman playing, and the thing about it is they don’t have bad habits,” said West Cabarrus coach Brandon Gentry. “They just know what we’re teaching them now, and they’re not thinking too much; they’re just playing, and that’s the good thing about it.”
Gentry knew well what kind of offensive ability Northwest might have coming into the game, as he was the head coach of the Trojans for four years prior to coaching the Wolverines. His Northwest teams had prolific passing attacks, and this year it’s shown the ability to move the ball through the air behind freshman quarterback Alex Walker and a talented group of receivers.
West Cabarrus, however, was unfazed. The Wolverines’ secondary entered this matchup with confidence.
“We worked all week for this,” said sophomore defensive back Jamari Rodgers-Freeman, who also started at running back for West. “We had to get our faith back.”
Rodgers-Freeman may have been referencing West Cabarrus’ past two games, against A.L. Brown and Concord, in which the Wolverines allowed a combined 81 points after posting a shutout against Cox Mill in their second game.
But Gentry was not surprised by his team’s dominant defensive performance Saturday.
“We had two uncharacteristic games there,” said Gentry. “But we just got back to playing simple and fundamental.”
West forced seven punts and never let the Trojans get near their end zone. The Wolverines’ defensive backs handled the brunt of the effort, locking down the Northwest wideout group and handing their defensive line a pair of coverage sacks. And whenever a Trojan running back got past West’s front line, a member of the Wolverines’ secondary was there to meet him with force.
Northwest was unable to get any sort of offensive rhythm going against such a solid defense, despite trying to heave the ball downfield on many throws.
On a number of occasions, Northwest Cabarrus faced third-down-and-long scenarios, setting up passing situations. Yet West Cabarrus did not falter, stopping Trojan receivers short a first down on two occasions and preventing completions on others, including causing two incompletions in a row to end Northwest’s final possession.
Junior safety Damarrio Chalk, sophomore cornerback Christian Hopper and junior linebacker Chris Coates consistently denied Trojans passes, helping to limit Northwest to just 133 yards on 25 throws. with 14 incompletions , while producing nine pass breakups.
“We work hard in practice, that’s where it starts at,” said Hopper. “It feels great because, you know, we don’t have any seniors, so we’ve got to put all our hard work in on the field.”
That strong performance came to a head late in the fourth quarter. Northwest had the ball on its own 44-yard line, first-and-10, with just over two minutes left in the game. But on the Trojans’ first play of the drive, Wolverines freshman cornerback Curtis Fields, who nearly had an interception on the previous possession, leaped and snagged a Northwest pass that was intended for receiver Marquan Williams.
Instead of a big play for the visiting Trojans, Fields recorded the only turnover of the game, and his interception helped West preserve its 7-0 lead for the rest of the contest.
“It actually meant a lot,” said Fields. “It just felt great to have my first varsity pick and to be a freshman on varsity.”
Fields and his fellow defensive backs led the defensive stand as the Wolverines posted their second shutout of the year