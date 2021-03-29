CONCORD – On Saturday, Jay M. Robinson football player Blue Monroe had an all-around strong performance, as the junior quarterback helped the Bulldogs to a 28-7 home victory over Concord.
Monroe accounted for all four of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns, attacking the Concord defense as a runner and a passer.
In the first quarter, Monroe got the offense started with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Grant Jr, setting the tone early. Later in the quarter, after a prolonged Bulldogs drive, Monroe ran in for a 5-yard score and a double-digit Jay M. Robinson lead.
It was a tough second and third quarter for Monroe and the Bulldog offense, as they would not score again until the fourth quarter. Monroe could be seen after several drives smacking himself in disgust with how he played on a particular drive.
He would respond though, scoring two more touchdowns – from 6 and 3 yards, respectively – in the final period.
Monroe was able to find a lot of holes in the Spiders’ defense that led to a few big passing plays. One pass, in particular, went for 26 yards to senior Bryson Mason, thanks to Monroe looking off a safety and getting him to bite on a head fake.
During the Bulldogs’ scoring drought, the Spiders were able to shut down the Jay M. Robinson passing game, forcing Monroe and the offense to make adjustments.
“We know that we have a great running back (Terrance Chapman) and great line, so we knew that we could take control of the game with our running game,” Monroe said.
Monroe’s statements are backed up by Chapman’s performance, as the Bulldog running back gained 103 yards on 17 attempts.
With several Bulldogs contributing and Monroe engineering the offense, Jay M. Robinson improved its overall record to 4-0 on the season, including a 3-0 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, which tied A.L. Brown at the top of the standings.
The two teams meet Thursday, and as Jay M. Robinson shifts its focus toward the Wonders, it knows it will have to be strong in several areas.
“We have to come out fast,” Monroe said. “We did that today. We were able to come out fast and give us the lead early,” Monroe said.
Added first-year Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson, “Everyone has to do their part. It is all about discipline, and we have to make sure we are doing everything right. If we are our own biggest opponent, then there should not be anything anyone else can do to prevent us from being successful.”