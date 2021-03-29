SATURDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Monroe’s myriad roles make the difference for still-perfect Bulldogs

“We know that we have a great running back (Terrance Chapman) and great line, so we knew that we could take control of the game with our running game,” Monroe said.

Monroe’s statements are backed up by Chapman’s performance, as the Bulldog running back gained 103 yards on 17 attempts.

With several Bulldogs contributing and Monroe engineering the offense, Jay M. Robinson improved its overall record to 4-0 on the season, including a 3-0 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, which tied A.L. Brown at the top of the standings.

The two teams meet Thursday, and as Jay M. Robinson shifts its focus toward the Wonders, it knows it will have to be strong in several areas.

“We have to come out fast,” Monroe said. “We did that today. We were able to come out fast and give us the lead early,” Monroe said.

Added first-year Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson, “Everyone has to do their part. It is all about discipline, and we have to make sure we are doing everything right. If we are our own biggest opponent, then there should not be anything anyone else can do to prevent us from being successful.”