Six seniors complete nurses aid program, clinical hours despite pandemic challenges

CABARRUS COUNTY — Shutting down schools in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a problem for a lot of reasons.
Many students lost meals they were expecting, hourly workers such as bus drivers and custodians had to wonder how they would get paid and even work in potentially dangerous environments, and some children had to figure out how they would even get access to their coursework without the proper technology or even a reliable internet connection.
The work still got done though and solutions were found, but none of it came easy, and for several students who were working to get their NA I (Nurse Aid I) certification, there was an added challenge.
While Cabarrus County Schools decided that grades could not be hurt during the shutdown, these students working to get their certifications were in a unique spot. While they are in a class as part of the Cabarrus Health Sciences Academy, their certifications are not handed out by the district. That has to be done in association with Cabarrus College of Health Sciences along with a third-party vendor.
Additionally, they had to take a class and complete clinical hours just to get an NA I program completion certification.
It was a challenge entirely unique to this program which has been running for more than 20 years in Cabarrus County with students coming from Concord and Kannapolis, but it is one that six students were not going to let hold them back.
Six seniors — Hailee Evans from Mt. Pleasant, Sydney Haigler of Hickory Ridge, Alicia Cline and Nidhi Lakkadi at Cox Mill, Nandi Walcott out of J.M. Robinson and Emma Holt from Concord — were able to not only finish their coursework but also their clinical hours to earn their program completion certifications.
They now have to take a certification test to get their NA I’s, but had they not finished up their coursework, they never would have even had that chance.
Gwyn Brantley is a CCS Health Sciences teacher and has been teaching this program for more than 20 years. To see these students persevere through all of the challenges they were presented this year made her incredibly proud.
“They really hung in there,” she said. “They learned a lot of life lessons by finishing the course even when they didn’t think they would get credit for that certification.”
Many of these students are going to college with hopes of becoming nurses. Without an NA I many universities will not let students into their nursing programs.
Brantley has actually seen many of her students from the past come back and work with her and even help her when she needed it since she started with the program.
She has seen first-hand the value of completing this program, but she had never seen students have to go through what these six had to.
“When COVID hit, we were still in the classroom portion and we told these students, ‘Hey, keep doing your work online, we’re going to give you everything and then if we get to come back we’ll do your skills check off and try to get clinical hours in,’” Brantley said. “The state did help to reduce some hours and make some changes and we had six kids out of the class, seniors, that could have just stopped like everybody else did — a lot of seniors did — and took their grade and still had an ‘A’, but they chose to finish all their online classroom work.
“They did all that was required of them to meet their hours for the state — because this is a state class not just a high school class — and they came back.
“The college opened up the first week of June and they worked with us and allowed us to come in and our students for five days from 7:30 to 3:30, came in — those six — and passed off those skills that were left and they did their 25 clinical hours while social distancing and wearing masks.”
The Cabarrus Health Sciences Academy is made up of the seven Cabarrus County High Schools and A.L. Brown in Kannapolis.
Brantley has two teachers who work alongside her — Terri Moore and Judy Corey. Students have to apply to be selected to the program.
These six particular students though truly went above and beyond.
“They rose above the opportunity to sit at home and just take their current grade as a senior and completed their goal,” Brantley said. “They all are excited to still be going into the health field even with this pandemic and going to college in the fall to start their journey.”
