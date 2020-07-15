Six seniors complete nurses aid program, clinical hours despite pandemic challenges

“When COVID hit, we were still in the classroom portion and we told these students, ‘Hey, keep doing your work online, we’re going to give you everything and then if we get to come back we’ll do your skills check off and try to get clinical hours in,’” Brantley said. “The state did help to reduce some hours and make some changes and we had six kids out of the class, seniors, that could have just stopped like everybody else did — a lot of seniors did — and took their grade and still had an ‘A’, but they chose to finish all their online classroom work.

“They did all that was required of them to meet their hours for the state — because this is a state class not just a high school class — and they came back.

“The college opened up the first week of June and they worked with us and allowed us to come in and our students for five days from 7:30 to 3:30, came in — those six — and passed off those skills that were left and they did their 25 clinical hours while social distancing and wearing masks.”

The Cabarrus Health Sciences Academy is made up of the seven Cabarrus County High Schools and A.L. Brown in Kannapolis.

Brantley has two teachers who work alongside her — Terri Moore and Judy Corey. Students have to apply to be selected to the program.