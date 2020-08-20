Sixty-one jobs coming to Rowan County with CSP expansion

ROWAN COUNTY — A leading manufacturer of automotive and heavy truck composites is bringing 61 jobs to Salisbury.
Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a Teijin Group company headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, will expand its operations in North Carolina with a capital investment of $45 million.
“Our expansion at the Salisbury facility will enhance our ability to support programs for our heavy truck customers,” Steve Rooney, CEO, Continental Structural Plastics, said in a press release. “We have a solid, talented workforce in North Carolina, and are thankful for the support from the State of North Carolina to continue our growth here.”
CSP’s expansion in North Carolina will be aided by a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund. The fund offers financial assistance to local government to help attract economic investment and create jobs.
Companies receive no money up front and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
“North Carolina’s manufacturing base continues to grow and strengthen our economy,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a release. “Even in the face of the pandemic, North Carolina is producing jobs and attracting companies who need our resilient, productive workforce.”
This announcement comes one day after the Rowan County Economic Development Commission announced a campaign called “Forward Rowan” that aims to spur economic growth.
The goal with the campaign is to create 2,500 jobs with average salaries of $33,000 and $350 million in capital investment to the County.
According to the Salisbury Post, “In order to implement Forward Rowan, the EDC has established a public-private partnership funding model. Before ‘Forward Rowan’, 99 percent of the EDC’s funding came from the public sector. With a public-private partnership, a third of the organization’s funding will now come from private sources and two-thirds will come from local governments.”
“We feel like the economic development potential of Rowan County is pretty great right now,” EDC President and CEO Rod Crider said, via The Post. “We see a lot of activity coming our way. We see increased activity. We have some momentum, and we want to seize on that momentum and try to build an even stronger effort to move Rowan County forward by engaging the private sector.”
Rowan EDC partnered with the North Carolina Community College System, Rowan County, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on the CSP project announced Thursday.
“Companies that operate in our state and then choose to expand here provide North Carolina’s strongest endorsements,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland said in a release. “Nothing speaks like experience, and CSP’s decision speaks volumes when it comes to North Carolina’s reputation as a business location.”
