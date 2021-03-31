SOFTBALL: Melton’s walk-off homer lifts Vikings over Cox Mill

CONCORD – Things had not been looking good for Central Cabarrus’ softball team. The Vikings were down by three runs heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, and the visiting Cox Mill Chargers were looking to seal the deal.
Yet just two innings later, after Central had managed to tie the game, junior Riley Melton sent a fastball screaming over the left field fence for a walk-off home run, giving the Vikings a 4-3 win in an early South Piedmont 3A Conference matchup Tuesday evening.
It was Central’s ninth straight victory over Cox Mill.
“It was honestly the best feeling,” said Melton of her game-winner. “It’s definitely one of my top accomplishments while playing ball, so I was just happy to be there for my team and supporting (my teammates), knowing we got the win.”
The win advanced the Vikings to 2-1 overall and kept them undefeated in conference games (2-0). The Chargers moved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference.
It took a long time for Central to get to its walk-off homer, however, and it took a while for the Vikings to even manage to score. They had six hits in the first five innings, but timely pitches from Chargers freshman Bree Burris nullified their efforts, as Burris had strikeouts to end each of the first four innings.
Both teams started the game with strong defense and pitching. Vikings junior captain - and reigning SPC Pitcher of the Year - Brantleigh Parrott had eight strikeouts in the contest and gave up just two hits against the first 11 batters she faced, while Burris threw six strikeouts.
The outfield certainly helped the Chargers stay competitive as well, as senior outfielders Jordan Parkin and Madison Phillips had excellent defensive games. Parkin lunged to catch a pair of fly balls in the fourth inning to keep Central scoreless, and Phillips caught three of her own.
“Just trying to get them to play as a team,” said Cox Mill coach Danielle Gaimari. “They rose to the occasion throughout, and they were really just giving it their all.”
Cox Mill was the first to break through on the scoreboard, when Phillips hit an RBI triple to the far left in the fourth inning, scoring senior Cassidy Wall for the first run of the contest. The Chargers scored two more runs off a double from freshman Ashlyn Bunn before bowing out of the inning with five total hits.
“I feel like we learned a lot this game,” said Bunn. “Just competing with a lot of better competition.”
The Chargers kept at it in the fifth inning, tallying three hits in a row after a quick first out. But the Vikings managed to play the ball well and nabbed a pair of quick tags to send Cox Mill’s batters back to their dugout. Central held firm in the sixth inning as well.
While Cox Mill still held on to its three-run lead, the Vikings revved up in the second-to-last frame of the game.
After a fly ball was caught on Central’s first at-bat of the sixth, the Vikings hit three straight pitches, with junior captain Kasey Lee knocking in two runners with a double on the last of those three hits. Just two batters later, senior captain Elyssa Bost smacked a single to right field for an RBI, and Lee was able to tie the game at home plate.
“I knew sooner or later the ball was going to start finding some holes,” said Central Cabarrus coach Charlie Blackwelder. “We hit the ball hard, and they made some great plays. We had some girls come up and make some big hits, finally.”
The Chargers managed to regroup, though, and they got out of the frame without giving up the lead to Central. But some solid ground ball plays by the Vikings in the top of the seventh - despite two Cox Mill hits - produced three outs and allowed Central the last crack at victory in regulation. In particular, senior first baseman Brianna Frye had a strong game on the defensive side, notching four outs.
So the game was put into the hands of the Vikings. And just four pitches into the seventh inning, Melton hit her homer and the Vikings won in dramatic fashion.
“I knew Riley was capable of hitting that home run,” said Blackwelder. “Riley’s a great hitter. She hits them out in practice a lot, and when it left her bat, I pretty much knew it was out. I told her ‘You’re going to remember that the rest of your life.’”
Gaimari was proud of how her Chargers played against such a Central Cabarrus team that reached the Class 3A state title series during the 2019 season.
“They didn’t think we could do this score today,” said Gaimari. “We’re the underdogs, and we know that. We’re going to come back strong when we play them later on in the season.”
The two teams are scheduled to meet again on April 22, this time at Cox Mill.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 -- 4 10 2
Cox Mill 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 -- 3 12 2
Central Cabarrus hits - Brantleigh Parrott, Riley Melton (2), Brianna Frye, Haley Salter (2), Kasey Lee (3), Elyssa Bost
Cox Mill hits - Madelynn Griffith (2), Cassidy Wall (4), Jordan Parkin, Madison Phillips, Ashlyn Bunn (2), Allyson Campbell (2)
Central Cabarrus RBI - Kasey Lee (2), Elyssa Bost, Riley Melton
Cox Mill RBI - Madison Phillips, Ashlyn Bunn (2)
WP - Brantleigh Parrott (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 12 H, 1 BB, 8 K)
LP - Bree Burris (6.3 IP, 4 ER, 10 H, 1 BB, 6 K)