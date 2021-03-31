SOFTBALL: Melton’s walk-off homer lifts Vikings over Cox Mill

The outfield certainly helped the Chargers stay competitive as well, as senior outfielders Jordan Parkin and Madison Phillips had excellent defensive games. Parkin lunged to catch a pair of fly balls in the fourth inning to keep Central scoreless, and Phillips caught three of her own.

“Just trying to get them to play as a team,” said Cox Mill coach Danielle Gaimari. “They rose to the occasion throughout, and they were really just giving it their all.”

Cox Mill was the first to break through on the scoreboard, when Phillips hit an RBI triple to the far left in the fourth inning, scoring senior Cassidy Wall for the first run of the contest. The Chargers scored two more runs off a double from freshman Ashlyn Bunn before bowing out of the inning with five total hits.

“I feel like we learned a lot this game,” said Bunn. “Just competing with a lot of better competition.”

The Chargers kept at it in the fifth inning, tallying three hits in a row after a quick first out. But the Vikings managed to play the ball well and nabbed a pair of quick tags to send Cox Mill’s batters back to their dugout. Central held firm in the sixth inning as well.

While Cox Mill still held on to its three-run lead, the Vikings revved up in the second-to-last frame of the game.