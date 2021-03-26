Spokas Factor: Bulldogs kicker helps his team with his foot, but he’s a man of many talents

CONCORD – Facing a fourth-and-19 situation at the Cox Mill 27-yard line, Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson had a decision to make midway through the fourth quarter of the team’s South Piedmont 3A matchup last Friday.
Many coaches would consider it an unenviable position in which to be. The 27-yard line is too close to the end zone to punt. But the odds of making a first down from 19 yards out are not favorable.
But Darius Robinson’s third option in this situation – sophomore placekicker T.J. Spokas – is enviable and favorable.
“I was like, ‘T, you ready to go?’ (Spokas) said, ‘Coach, I’m good.’ I said, ‘Let’s go kick it’,” said the Bulldogs’ first-year coach.
Spokas was good, and so was his 43-yard field goal attempt, a season-best for him this year – and what is believed to be the longest in the county this season. The kick, which was his second field goal of the game, helped the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Bulldogs secure a 26-14 victory and extend their unbeaten streak to start the season to 4-0.
“T.J. Spokas is special,” said Darius Robinson. “For him to come here and have that ‘golden foot,’ as we call it, he’s been paying dividends for us.”
For the season, Spokas has made four of his six field goal attempts, and he’s 7-of-8 on extra points. On kickoffs, he has sent four into the end zone for touchbacks, and he also averages 34 yards per punt.
What makes Spokas’ first varsity season more special is that up until 24 hours before the start of the junior varsity season, he was slated to be the Bulldogs’ starting JV quarterback, just like he was last year.
But if you knew T.J. Spokas, you wouldn’t be surprised at his new-found success as a placekicker. He’s played sports since preschool, has always been well-rounded in his talents, excels in the extreme sport of triathlon, and has a 4.0 grade point average.
How Darius Robinson refers to him not only rhymes, it’s the truth: Spokas is focused.
“In my short stint of coaching – this is year seven for me (overall) – he’s the best kicker I’ve been around,” said the coach.
Influenced by his older brother, Jason, a former soccer player at Jay M. Robinson, T.J. Spokas added placekicking to his repertoire as a Pop Warner football player for the Harrisburg Cowboys. Being a lefty thrower and kicker, Spokas’ specialty was playing quarterback, which continued to be his focus through middle school and into high school.
Although kicking field goals and extra points is not as prevalent in the lower levels of football, handling kickoff duties and punts was just another way Spokas could help the team.
In this football season’s unconventional pre-season, Darius Robinson had not yet settled on a varsity placekicker when Spokas caught the coach’s attention while he was leading a JV special teams walkthrough two days before the varsity’s opening game with West Cabarrus. Extremely impressed by what he saw, the coach told his prodigy, “Your JV career is over.”
A player of character, Spokas was mildly disappointed he wouldn’t be playing quarterback for the JV squad but was honored the varsity coach needed him to play up a level and respected the decision.
“I may not be getting as much playing time at the quarterback position,” said Spokas. “But I’ll do whatever the coaches want me to do just to help the team win.”
In practice, Spokas still takes reps as a varsity backup quarterback, but Darius Robinson admits his kicker’s talents are mostly natural ability and that he receives little coaching during team workouts. While he practices with holder Blue Monroe, who is also the team’s starting quarterback, and snapper Memphis Jones, Spokas says the closest thing he has to having a kicking coach is his brother, Jason.
Spokas has little trouble disciplining and motivating himself, proven by his excellence in grueling sports like swimming and triathlon.
He is a member of Sailfish Aquatics and the Jay M. Robinson swim team, for whom he had top five finishes at the 3A state championship meet this year in two freestyle races. In triathlon, Spokas is nationally ranked in his age group.
Triathlon has long been Spokas’ main sport, the one in which he thought he would always have the most success. But placekicking has quickly become a bit of a diversion, and he’s enjoying the returns.
Spokas says he’s interested in his coach’s recommendation for him to attend kicking camps over the summer, at which he’ll receive specialized coaching and exposure.
“I didn’t really think (placekicking) was an option until I started practicing a lot more and improved,” said Spokas. “Really, I mainly thought of triathlon as my future and what I’d do in college.
“But now that football is coming in, I’m having second thoughts. I’m blessed to have these opportunities, and I just need to take advantage of all of them.”