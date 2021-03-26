Spokas Factor: Bulldogs kicker helps his team with his foot, but he’s a man of many talents

What makes Spokas’ first varsity season more special is that up until 24 hours before the start of the junior varsity season, he was slated to be the Bulldogs’ starting JV quarterback, just like he was last year.

But if you knew T.J. Spokas, you wouldn’t be surprised at his new-found success as a placekicker. He’s played sports since preschool, has always been well-rounded in his talents, excels in the extreme sport of triathlon, and has a 4.0 grade point average.

How Darius Robinson refers to him not only rhymes, it’s the truth: Spokas is focused.

“In my short stint of coaching – this is year seven for me (overall) – he’s the best kicker I’ve been around,” said the coach.

Influenced by his older brother, Jason, a former soccer player at Jay M. Robinson, T.J. Spokas added placekicking to his repertoire as a Pop Warner football player for the Harrisburg Cowboys. Being a lefty thrower and kicker, Spokas’ specialty was playing quarterback, which continued to be his focus through middle school and into high school.

Although kicking field goals and extra points is not as prevalent in the lower levels of football, handling kickoff duties and punts was just another way Spokas could help the team.