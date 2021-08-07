Anson County project starts Monday

Construction will start Monday to convert the U.S. 74/Camden Road intersection in Lilesville to a reduced conflict intersection, or RCI. The $821,000 contract was recently awarded to J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. out of Albemarle.
The RCI simplifies traffic movements to improve safety and efficiency. While there are variations to the design, they function the same way by reducing the number of conflict points, or potential locations, where drivers and pedestrians could collide.
The roadway portion of the project should be completed by early October, leaving vegetation establishment to continue into April 2022.
