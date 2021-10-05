 Skip to main content
Charlotte Rescue Mission partners with community to raise $25 million for new men’s campus
CHARLOTTE - Local artists DeNeer Davis, Makayla Binter, Ricky Singh, and Matthew Clayburn have partnered with Charlotte Rescue Mission for Art as Transformation, a community-wide art installation raising awareness for addiction recovery and Charlotte Rescue Mission's Miracle at Cedar Street campaign.

The art installations feature quotes from Charlotte Rescue Mission graduates that have been transformed into art pieces. The pieces are located at the following locations in Charlotte:

• Community Matters Cafe, 821 W. First Street

• Dilworth United Methodist Church, 605 East Blvd.

• St. John's Episcopal, 1623 Carmel Road

• Providence Church of Christ, 4900 Providence Road

• Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway

• First Baptist Charlotte, 301 S. Davidson

• Lowe's Home Improvement, 217 Iverson Way

"It's an honor to be able to put my art on a canvas that has this quote, that truly comes from someone from an authentic place," said Ricky Singh, one of the artists.

The Art as Transformation installations have been supported by donations from Lowe's Home Improvement, Boingo Graphics, and Warco Construction. Charlotte is Creative and Saturday Brand Communications have co-led the program in collaboration with Charlotte Rescue Mission.

"We're excited to see how Art as Transformation brings greater awareness to the disease of addiction and how the Miracle at Cedar Street campaign will change lives," said Brittany Jenkins, manager of leadership gifts at Charlotte Rescue Mission. "It's been amazing to see the artists, churches, and companies that have come together for this project."

The Miracle at Cedar Street is a capital campaign to raise $25 million for a new men’s campus for the cost-free, residential drug and alcohol recovery program they provide.

The current facility is nearly 100 years old. Originally designed as an office building, the facility operates under an outdated building code, does not comply with ADA standards, and has limited options for mitigating the spread of illnesses. The new building will provide a more conducive space for recovery, and it will also allow the Mission to serve more than 100 additional men each year.

To learn more and donate, visit www.miracleatcedarstreet.org.

