Charlotte Rescue Mission partners with community to raise $25 million for new men’s campus

"We're excited to see how Art as Transformation brings greater awareness to the disease of addiction and how the Miracle at Cedar Street campaign will change lives," said Brittany Jenkins, manager of leadership gifts at Charlotte Rescue Mission. "It's been amazing to see the artists, churches, and companies that have come together for this project."

The Miracle at Cedar Street is a capital campaign to raise $25 million for a new men’s campus for the cost-free, residential drug and alcohol recovery program they provide.

The current facility is nearly 100 years old. Originally designed as an office building, the facility operates under an outdated building code, does not comply with ADA standards, and has limited options for mitigating the spread of illnesses. The new building will provide a more conducive space for recovery, and it will also allow the Mission to serve more than 100 additional men each year.

To learn more and donate, visit www.miracleatcedarstreet.org.