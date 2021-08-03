Cases involving Barber, CON await N.C. Court of Appeals in-person hearings

But competitor Wake Radiology challenged the decision. Now Wake Radiology is fighting state regulators' later decision to allow Bone and Joint's newer MRI scanner to be used for more purposes than the original CON permitted.

Judges Richard Dietz, Allegra Collins, and Fred Gore will wade through the complexities of CON law on Aug. 10.

“The 15 judges of the Court of Appeals are looking forward to holding oral arguments in person in the fall," said Chief Judge Donna Stroud in a news release. "And although we are pleased to welcome attorneys, parties to cases, and the public back to our Court, we will also continue to use some innovations adopted due to the pandemic to the extent those innovations improve public access to the Court and improve the Court’s operations.”

Starting in April 2021, the Court of Appeals heard most arguments by Webex, according to the release. The court began hearing some arguments in person in cases with parties requesting in-person arguments. Temporary safety measures in place during spring in-person hearings expired as of June 15.

The court plans to maintain one major change adopted during the pandemic. All in-person and remote arguments moving forward will be recorded and livestreamed online, according to the news release.