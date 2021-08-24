Gaston County woman says $1 million prize ‘is like a dream come true’

RALEIGH – Latoya Henderson of Stanley couldn’t believe her luck when her $10 ticket revealed a $1 million prize.

“This is like a dream come true,” she said.

Henderson purchased her lucky Jumbo Bucks ticket from Will’s on West Charlotte Highway in Mount Holly.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Henderson had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She opted for the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“Most importantly, I want to invest my money so that it will keep growing,” said Henderson. “And I’m going to give back. I’m going to take care of my mom and my grandma.”

Jumbo Bucks launched in April with eight top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $13.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Gaston County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.