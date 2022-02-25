Governor announces appointments to commissions and board

RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper announced nominations and appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions today.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals to the North Carolina State Board of Agriculture:

• D. Reid Smith III of Lexington as a dairy farmer. Smith is the owner of Red Acres Farm LLC, a third-generation dairy farm in Davidson County. He is also the President of the North Carolina Dairy Producers Association.

• Donald James Lambeth of Ellerbe as a poultry farmer. Lambeth is the owner of Triple L Farms, Inc. as well as Jim Lambeth Farm, Inc. Lambeth has been involved in farming since 1974. Lambeth was originally appointed to the board in 2016 and this nomination is for his second term.

• Faylene W. Whitaker of Climax as a representative of a nursey business. Whitaker is a partner of Whitaker Farms LLC, which she and her husband started in 1975. Today, her family farms over 1,000 acres of land, where they grow tobacco, grains, fruits, and vegetables. Whitaker was originally appointed to the board in 2016 and this nomination is for her second term.