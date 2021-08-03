Auditors find clerical errors boosting risk of fraud at community college

Wood’s office recommended the college president implement processes that ensure signatures on checks are updated when turnover occurs and positions are filled.

Under Levy’s watch, the college also overpaid the salary of three employees by $45,000 because of a clerical error. The report said those employees were paid for two positions at the same time from February to May last year — their former positions and their new positions. Employees in the college’s human resources department failed to remove them from their old positions in the payroll system.

Levy didn’t require the employees to repay the additional salaries after the error was discovered.

The report said that even though the former interim president knew the human resources director was new and lacking in experience, she failed to implement protocols to ensure no errors were made in personnel and payroll processes. Auditors also found that even though Levy knew of the errors in March 2020, the salaries were not corrected until two months later.

Auditors recommend the college seek reimbursement for the overpayments.

Examiners also found that the college incurred $3,564 in late penalty fees under Levy’s watch for submitting retirement contributions to the state retirement system after deadlines.