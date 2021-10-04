Huddleston addresses ‘values’ during Tally Center event

FAYETTEVILLE — A few hundred Methodist University students poured into the school’s Huff Concert Hall on Monday and were treated to an eye-opening presentation on morals, ethics, and values from Army Colonel (ret.) Lou Huddleston, a leadership consultant and entrepreneur from Fayetteville.

“The path that you’re on now will greatly influence the path that you’ll be on as you go out into the world,” Huddleston said. “As a young person, what you come to value now will be who you are 10, 20, 30 years from now.”

Presented by the Lura S. Tally Center for Leadership Development at MU, Huddleston shared both personal stories and hard-hitting experiences that he related to the students and the university. He mentioned some of MU’s mission-statement values “truth, virtue, justice, and love” and he asked the students: “Do you have a moral and ethical compass? If the answer is ‘yes,’ do you then have the moral courage to use it? A moral compass is useless if you don’t have the courage to speak up and say ‘No. Don’t do that.’”