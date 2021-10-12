Lawmakers OK regulatory sandbox bill to boost innovation in NC financial sector

A unanimous vote in the N.C. House means a "regulatory sandbox" bill is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The new “sandbox” would waive certain obstacles for a trial period for fast-emerging financial and insurance products and services.

The 111-0 vote Thursday in the state House followed a 49-0 vote Wednesday in the Senate.

"In setting up a regulatory sandbox we can signal to a growing group of entrepreneurs that North Carolina is committed to fin-tech innovation," Jordan Roberts, government affairs associate for the John Locke Foundation, said in comments to the House Finance Committee when the bill was introduced in June.

House Bill 624 would create a regulatory sandbox similar to one authorized in Arizona in 2018. At least five other states have since adopted similar laws, and some half a dozen are considering such bills this year in an effort to remain agile and competitive in an increasingly digital world.