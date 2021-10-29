Methodist University receives largest gift in school history

Humble service to causes in which he believed was typical of Chaffin, and Wearden spoke to that exceptional humility in the way he established the gift for MU.

“Mr. Chaffin clearly was not looking for attention to his generosity during his lifetime. Quietly, very much behind the scenes, he was working on building a highly successful financial portfolio for the purpose of one day making a transformative gift to the University,” said Wearden. “While we knew he had established a bequest for the University, Mr. Chaffin never shared the full extent with us nor asked for any thanks in return.”

In addition to his successful career, Chaffin served on the Administrative Board and the Board of Trustees for Camp Ground United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, and was a long-time member of the church. He also served in the U.S. military and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.