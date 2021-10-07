Revenue Department faces courtroom loss in renewable tax credit dispute

"By 2015 investments had soared, but the legislature extended the tax credit scheme for another year," he wrote.

The Revenue Department spelled out guidelines for investment structures that would qualify for the credits. There was no indication that the department would use provisions of federal law that might disqualify investors from earning credits, according to van der Vaart's decision.

"All that changed in 2018 when DOR inexplicably and perhaps whimsically reversed its position for the first time," van der Vaart wrote. "Now citing Federal anti-abuse tax provisions, DOR denied [Integon] tax credits obtained for doing precisely what the legislature meant for insurance companies to do — invest in renewable energy. To DOR, at least in 2018, investing in solar power was abusive and should be disallowed."

The judge also noted the Revenue Department's changing stance on Integon's legal challenge itself.

"Less than three months ago DOR moved for summary judgment against [Integon], but on Sept. 13, 2021, DOR again reversed itself," van der Vaart wrote. The department indicated in its later filing that it "did not dispute" Integon's argument. Revenue determined that the company was entitled to use its tax credits.