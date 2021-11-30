State legislature passes flurry of bills, including adjournment resolution

Both chambers of the N.C. General Assembly passed an adjournment resolution Monday evening, Nov. 29, coming amid a flurry of other measures making their way through the legislature.

In addition to agreeing to adjourn Dec. 30, the Senate and the House passed a bill granting permission for landlords to apply HOPE funding for tenants behind on their rent because of COVID shutdowns. H.B. 110 allows landlords to apply for program assistance, with the permission of the tenant. The HOPE Program is funded with dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan. It's administered by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), created by the General Assembly to provide rent and utility assistance to low-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to pandemic policies, protecting them against utility disconnections and evictions.

Federal law allows the funding to cover late fees, allows a landlord to apply on behalf of a tenant, provided they have a tenant’s signature, allows for a utility-only application, and allows paying for hotel costs due to a family being unable to pay rent during the pandemic. However, the state’s NCORR currently doesn’t allow HOPE program funds to cover any of those instances.