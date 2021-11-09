State Supreme Court considers case that could increase nurses' legal liability

The N.C. Supreme Court will decide in the months ahead whether a nurse can face greater legal liability for a patient's injuries. The decision could reinforce or throw out a nearly 90-year-old court precedent.

"Don't you want the law to be such that if people are going to be held accountable, that the proper measure of accountability is done by people who actually do it?" asked John Edwards during oral arguments Monday. Edwards, a former U.S. senator and Democratic presidential candidate, represents the plaintiff before the high court.

For Edwards, proper accountability requires adjusting the old precedent. "We're going to allow experts, who do this all the time, at the appropriate time, with the same training and experience, that evidence will be presented," he said of his goal for the case's outcome. "There will be factual disputes, of course, and the jury will determine what the standard is based on the evidence that's presented."

The case Connette v. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hosp. Auth. focuses on the work of a nurse anesthetist in 2010. While undergoing heart treatment, 3-year-old Amaya Hopper suffered permanent brain damage, cerebral palsy, and “profound developmental delay.” Experts blamed the process medical professionals used to administer anesthesia.