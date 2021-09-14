 Skip to main content
Tickets for sale to the Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic
The Petty Family Foundation will host its annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. The two-day event kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a dinner and auction at the Petty Enterprises Historical Site, followed by the golf tournament on Wednesday at Grandover Resort & Spa. Proceeds will go to support the mission of the Petty Family Foundation.

"The Petty Family Foundation seeks positive change for those in need, by inspiring communities to enrich lives and provide the necessary means to empower those who help make dreams come true for others," said Rebecca Moffitt, executive director of the Petty Family Foundation. "The golf tournament is just one way that everyone can help sustain our mission."

This is the 11th year for the charity golf classic and auction. “The event just continues to get bigger and better. This year, we have some fun things happening and lots of excitement, especially after a 1½ years of dealing with COVID,” said Moffitt.

Celebrities scheduled to appear during the two-day event include the King himself, Richard Petty, along with a few others including Ricky Proehl and Phil Ford.

Individual tickets and team sponsorships are still available. For more information, call Shannon at 336-495-6645 or email Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.

