Unanimous General Assembly votes to block unemployment insurance tax hike

RALEIGH - State lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to block an automatic tax increase on employers. Senate Bill 311 would maintain the state's current tax for funding unemployment insurance.

A 45-o vote in the state Senate came 90 minutes after the House approved the measure, 110-o. The unemployment insurance provision was added to another bill already in negotiation between the two legislative chambers.

Legislative rules will require a final vote on a separate day. Final votes could take place Thursday.

"North Carolina is the best place in the country to start a business because of low-tax, low-spending Republican policies," said Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Macon, in a news release. "This bill to maintain the current low unemployment insurance tax rate is yet another example of the pro-business, pro-economy Republican philosophy."

S.B. 311 freezes the 1.9% employer base contribution rate to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund for 2022. Without legislative action, that rate would rise automatically.

"[T]he tax on employers would have jumped because of an automatic formula that triggers tax rate changes based on the balance in the unemployment insurance reserve," according to Corbin's release.