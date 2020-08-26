State officials to ask for writ to vacate Ronnie Long's conviction

Another step has been taken that may lead to Ronnie Wallace Long’s release. The State of North Carolina officials stated it will ask the District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina court to file a writ that will vacate Long’s conviction.
In 1976, an all-white jury found Long guilty of rape. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison. Long has maintained his innocence for the 44 years he’s been behind bars.
Wednesday morning state officials filed for the jurisdiction of Long’s case to be immediately transferred from the Fourth Circuit Court back to the district court. Jamie Lau, Long’s lead attorney and a supervising attorney for the Duke Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic, posted on Twitter this morning announcing the state’s filing.
“The state wants the mandate to be issued immediately so the district court has the authority to preside over the case again,” Lau said. “[The state] indicated in its filing today that it is going to ask the district court to immediately enter the writ and that is the process that will vacate Ronnie’s conviction.”
In his tweets, he also stated that the state has indicated that it will request for the district court to file a writ to vacate the conviction. Lau stated that the state has only indicated that it will ask the district court for the writ. If the writ is issued, the process for vacating Long’s case will continue.
“The key take away from today is that the state has indicated that it will no longer defend the conviction and that it will in fact move to have a writ issued that will vacate the conviction to the district court, just as soon as district court gains jurisdiction over the case,” Lau said.
On Monday, August 24, the Fourth Circuit Court handed down a decision that stated Long’s rights were violated during the original trial. The circuit court decision was made 9-6. In the 125-page decision, it was stated that Long’s rights were violated due to evidence withheld from the defense during the original trial that would have benefited Long’s case.
That withheld evidence included missing evidence such as the rape kit, fingerprints and other NC State Bureau of Investigation lab results that did not implicate Long. In addition, the decision cited false testimony from Concord Police Department detectives.
“Viewing the withheld evidence cumulatively as we must, there is no ‘possibility for fair-minded disagreement’ that the cumulative effect of the suppressed evidence -- favorable to the defendant and suppressed by the State in order to make its own case appear stronger -- would have impacted Petitioner’s trial,” the Fourth Circuit Court’s decision reads.
A majority concurring opinion was written by Judge James A. Wynn Jr. and joined by Judge Stephanie Thacker and Judge Pamela Harris. In the opinion, Wynn stated that a jury would not have found Long guilty if provided with the withheld evidence.
“Without a doubt, no reasonable jury could find Mr. Long guilty based on the undeniable facts before us today: suppressed physical evidence failing to link Mr. Long to the crime scene, the perjured testimony of investigating officers, missing key biological evidence, and an eyewitness identification obtained through means now illegal in North Carolina. So, while I am in full accord with the majority that Mr. Long would be entitled to additional discovery if it were necessary, I believe there to be no need for it. Rather, justice demands that we immediately grant Mr. Long the relief he has pursued for fortyfour years.”
As the district court waits for jurisdiction over the case, Lau has asked for Governor Roy Cooper to Commute Long’s sentence due to the spread of COID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institute, citing concerns over Long’s health.
“He is at risk every day he is there at Albermarle correctional,” Lau said.
Lau explained that Long is in a dormitory-style block where 32 men sleep in bunkbeds. Due to alcohol-based hand sanitizers being considered contraband at the facility, Long must use soap and water to wash his hands. But Lau stated that the communal sinks are used by multiple inmates at a time.
Lau also stated that inmates are given 2 washable masks to use, but the masks are not regularly washed and are often repeatedly worn without being sanitized. He also stated that almost 200 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility so far.
Long has underlying health conditions, his attorney stated, that would put him at risk of serious health complications, should he contract the virus.
Long’s wife, Ashleigh Long, said that she fears for his life.
“We are terrified for him. He has survived in there for 44 years,” she said. “He has the underlying health conditions that would make it fatal for him.”
She stated that due to Long’s living conditions, proper social distancing is not possible.
“When he lays down on his bed,” she said, “if he stretches his arms out, he can touch the people around him. There is no social distancing.”
To try to maintain some sanitation, she said, Long carries a bottle of diluted bleach for his hands and any surfaces he touches.
While Long’s attorneys have asked the governor to commute Long’s sentence, Lau said they have not heard back from Cooper.
If the district Court accepts the state’s request and issues a writ to vacate Long’s conviction, there will still be a long process before he is released, Lau said. And once he is out, there will still be a long period of acclimation after 44 years of prison. But Long’s wife stated that she believes he will make it through.
“Ronnie is a survivor,” she said. “He has been able to adapt to his environment for 44 years and survived. He has a huge team of support with family and friends. And we are going to make sure he is taken care of.”
