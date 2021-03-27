Across North Carolina: Light house repairs, road rage and unemployment

Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The Cape Lookout Lighthouse in North Carolina will be closed for two years while repairs are made to the iconic structure, the National Park Service announced Friday.
The 163-foot tall lighthouse at Cape Lookout National Seashore was built between 1857 and 1859. It has undergone numerous repairs and upgrades over the years, but during an inspection in February, engineers discovered serious safety concerns, including cracks in iron landing plates and separations between the iron stairs and masonry.
As a result of the safety concerns, the lighthouse will not be open for climbing this season. The Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters Museum, located near the base of the lighthouse, will remain open to visitors.
A major renovation of the lighthouse is scheduled to begin this fall or winter to address the safety issues and other needed repairs The renovations are expected to take two years.
NC jobless rate falls in February for 5th straight month
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate fell for the fifth consecutive month in February, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, as the state economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 recession.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.7%, compared to 5.9% in January. The state unemployment rate spiked at 13.5% last spring as Gov. Roy Cooper and governors nationwide mandated severe business restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. rate in February was 6.2%. In February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold nationally, the state rate was under 4%.
The number of employed workers last month rose by 4,800 compared to January, or to nearly 4.75 million, according to department data. The number of unemployed people dropped by more than 10,900 to about 286,800.
Industry categories seeing the most month-over-month employment increases were in business and professional services as well as in trade, transportation and utilities, according to department figures.
Police: Woman shot, killed in road-rage incident on I-95
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Pennsylvania woman has died after being shot in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 as she and her husband drove to the beach.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that authorities were still searching for her killer after the Thursday shooting.
The shooter was driving a silver or gray, 2010 model Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the woman who died was Julie Eberly, 47 of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured.
Authorities said the couple's vehicle unknowingly came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane.
“The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly,” the release said.
The car she was in was heading south, north of Lumberton. The city is south of Fayetteville and near the South Carolina state line.
Julie Eberly was taken to a hospital, where she died.
“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered ... in such a cowardly and senseless way."
The sheriff's office said Friday morning in a Facebook post that hundreds of people have contacted the office wishing to assist the family.
NC bill directs governments to release more personnel info
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state agencies, local governments and school boards would be required to release reasons why employees got fired or demoted in legislation filed on Thursday in the state Senate.
The measure, backed by the North Carolina Press Association, would expand the information that government employers would have to disclose to the media or citizens in response to personnel records requests.
State law already makes some information in personnel records public, including a worker's name, age, current salary, salary increases and the “general description of the reasons for each promotion.”
The bill, filed by four Republican senators, would now require a similar general description for the reasons for demotions, dismissals, transfers or suspensions.
John Bussian, an attorney representing the N.C. Press Association, said recently the measure is a “real transparency bill” that would give “the public the right to see records on the performance of government employees at all levels.”
The personnel records measure also would apply to community colleges and regional agencies that manage patients who receive mental and substance abuse treatment.
Effort underway to remove coast's derelict, abandoned boats
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large-scale effort is underway to remove abandoned and derelict boats from North Carolina's coast.
The Wilmington Star-News reported Wednesday that more than 75 vessels along the coast will be pulled from marshes and shorelines.
“There has been a removal here and there, but nothing like this,” said Ted Wilgis, a coastal scientist from the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
The large-scale effort includes everything from skiffs to an 80-foot shrimp boat. It involves the federation, state and federal agencies and the Virginia-based Moran Environmental Recovery.
Boats have been accumulating in recent years in large part because of storms.
“A lot of these boats are neglected, and a storm can turn a neglected boat into an abandoned one,” said Ben Solomon, environmental specialist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
He said that North Carolina has more than 150 abandoned vessels that have been documented. And that number could increase with the next big storm.
The General Assembly has allocated $1 million to the project. The process includes identifying the boats and placing a placard about the upcoming removal. Owners also receive a certified letter and have 30 days to respond.