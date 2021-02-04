Bill extending deadline on alcohol permits clears House committee

RALEIGH — A bill seeking to extend a delay on payment deadlines for certain alcohol permits quickly cleared an N.C. House Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The measure, House Bill 4, applies to businesses hurt by the governor’s executive order restricting travel and business operations, and mass gatherings. Payment of fees — according to the proposed committee substitute for the bill — “shall not be required until 90 days after the date all executive orders responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and limiting the full operation of the permittee are rescinded or expire.”

Further, the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission would reinstate or reactivate any permits it canceled or moved to inactive status. Permit holders closed during the pandemic could seek refunds of fees paid in 2020-21.

Rep. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, a primary sponsor of the bill, said to expect an active biennium on issues related to legislation pertaining to alcohol and the state-run system.

H.B. 4 advances to the House committee on rules and operations.