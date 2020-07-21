Cooper says refusing to wear masks 'infringes on the life and liberty' of others

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper again stressed the importance of wearing face masks in public spaces during a press conference on Tuesday, with strong words for those who have “refused” to do so.
“For those who continue to defy basic decency and common sense because they refuse to wear a mask — either wear one or don’t go in the store,” Cooper said. “The refusal to wear a mask is selfish. It infringes on the life and liberty of everyone else in the store.”
The Democratic governor added that widespread mask use isn’t only vital in preventing the spread of the virus, but could have rippling effects on the state.
“Not only is wearing a mask the decent, neighborly thing to do, it’s the best way to boost our economy,” he said.
Cooper’s office also announced that 900,000 masks, hand sanitizer and cloth face coverings are going to Cooperative Extension Service county centers for distribution to farms and agricultural operations.
“Agriculture is vital to our economy and our food supply,” Cooper said. “It’s a tough job you can’t do from home.”
Many Latino residents are employed as farmworkers or in meat processing plants. While Latino residents are less than 10% of the state’s population. they represent more than 43% of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Some of these supplies have been difficult for farmers to source as demand has exceeded supply,” state Agriculture Secretary Steve Troxler said in a news release. “I am grateful that farmworkers and farmers have been prioritized for these much-needed materials.’
The cloth face coverings are for workers to take home.
“Many of our farmworkers live in group housing, putting them at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary, said in a news release. “Providing masks is one way we are helping to protect workers.”
Cooper’s press conference comes as at least 102,861 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the virus, and at least 1,668 have died, according to state officials. And despite two days of declines, new cases of the virus and hospitalizations rose again on Tuesday, with a record high of 1,179 people currently hospitalized due to the virus.
North Carolina reopening phase
Last week, Cooper announced the state would remain in Phase Two of its reopening plan, delaying the planned move into Phase Three until at least Aug. 7.
Under Phase Two, salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and mass gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors, or 25 outside.
But Republican lawmakers have argued that keeping businesses shuttered is hurting the state, and have criticized Cooper for not reopening sooner. The Democratic governor has also vetoed a number of reopening bills that were passed by the legislature — including those to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, and amusement parks, The N&O has previously reported.
Still, Cooper urged caution as the number of new cases continues to climb.
Cooper said “the lack of a coordinated federal strategy” in resolving supply chain problems is contributing to the testing backlog.
Waits for coronavirus test results can be a week or longer. Commercial labs are backlogged. Hospital labs don’t have the reagents, or chemicals, they need for testing, Cohen said.
The state is trying to pair testing collection sites with labs that have capacity, she said.
The federal government could help states by letting them know how supplies are being moved around the country and by helping develop other types of tests, she said.
There’s a work group looking at ways to improve turnaround times, she said, but federal leadership and an overall federal strategy are needed.
